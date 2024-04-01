The best Dan Heng teams in Honkai: Star Rail will let you use everybody’s favorite grumpy teammate to dish out huge amounts of wind damage against single targets and take down bosses with ease. While he is a four-star unit, he can still carry a team with the right supports.

Best Dan Heng Teams in Honkai: Star Rail

Dan Heng is a main DPS unit, which means that when you’re building a team for him, it sort of has to be around him and what he can do. While a bit too dull and straightforward at first glance, Dan Heng’s kit has a few nuances that actually give us a good idea of what to look for in a teammate. First of all, while his skill does allow you to reduce the speed of an enemy unit, his ultimate gets a big damage boost if the enemy is slowed, so aiming for that is very worthwhile. Along with that, his talent allows him to increase his wind resistance penetration if he gets targeted by an ally’s ability, so he works well with buffers.

Let’s go for the buffer thing first. One of the best and most accessible sources of single-target buffs is Tingyun. Tingyun is a four-star lightning harmony character who can boost the attack of an ally substantially and allow her to regenerate energy for them, meaning that Dan Heng will be able to use his ultimate more, which allows him to dole out a lot more damage. Bronya is another great choice in this role, as she can not only buff his damage output but also allow him to act more frequently with her skill.

In terms of slowing, if you want to really go hard on that aspect of things, then you’ll want to use Welt. Welt does imaginary damage and can slow and imprison enemies, meaning you get to act more often as a result. They make for a good combination of characters, and it’s always nice to use the old man on more teams, especially as he can also dish out some pretty big damage when built correctly.

Other supports include Sparkle, who helps with skill point generation and crit damage, Huohuo, who can heal and help regenerate energy for the team, as well as increase their attack, and Ruan Mei, who does a little bit of everything. You’ll also need a healer or shielder, so someone like Gepard, Gallagher, or Fu Xuan is essential to round out the team.

And those are the best Dan Heng teams in Honkai: Star Rail.

You can play Honkai: Star Rail on PC, Android, iOS, and PlayStation 5.

