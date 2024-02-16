Best Defense Build in NHL 24

They say that defense wins championships, and an elite defenseman can help your EASHL club get to Division 1. Talent alone won’t do it, though. You’ll need the best defense build to dominate the blue line in NHL 24.

The Best Defense Archetype in NHL 24

The archetype you choose plays a huge role in how your player performs in NHL 24. You can choose to be the stay-at-home defensive defenseman or seek glory as an offensive defenseman. And you’re indecisive, there’s always the two-way option, too.

NHL 24 offers more specific archetypes now, so you can get a player build that is at least a little closer to the play style you want to have. Puck-moving defensemen are different than offensive defensemen in that they are much stronger at creative options and have strong setup abilities like passing and vision. On the flip side, offensive defensemen have much stronger one-time abilities and better shots in general.

If you want to play some old-time goon hockey, the enforcer defenseman is also available for you. They do exactly what you think they will – they’re strong at physical play and fighting, but their discipline, stick skills, and shot attributes are, shall we say, lacking.

The meta of the game calls for an offensive or puck-moving defenseman on every team. Offense, skill, and creativity win at the highest levels of EASHL. However, the best teams don’t ignore defensive abilities, so seek to balance your blue line with a defensive or two-way defenseman, too.

The Best Defenseman Zone Abilities

The more you play NHL 24, the more perks for your player you will earn. The most consequential of these is the zone ability, which helps set your player apart from other builds in the same archetype. Think of it as their on-ice superpower. But if you’ve seen the MCU, you know that some superpowers are much better than others.

Every archetype starts with a basic zone ability. From there, you will unlock more of them as you level your player up. As an offensive defenseman, you will start with the Thunderclap ability. Thunderclap gives you a boost to shot power and accuracy from the point. A defensive defenseman will start with Stick ‘Em Up, which gives you exceptional stick speed when poke-checking or executing a stick lift. As an offensive defenseman, you’ll want to equip One Tee as soon as you earn it. That will give you an absolute cannon on one-timers.

The Best Defenseman Superstar Abilities in NHL 24

There are only a few zone abilities to choose from, but superstar abilities are plentiful and will leave you with some tough calls to make. These abilities are unlocked in reward gear bags that you earn when you level up. There’s no set path based on the level you are, so it’s a bit of luck of the draw.

For defensemen, there are a whole bunch of abilities to choose from, split between the Offensive, Defensive, and Athleticism categories. We’ve picked out a few of the best superstar abilities to boost your player’s attributes:

One-Tee: Advanced power and accuracy on one-timers. Increased ability to one-timer from less than ideal passes.

Advanced power and accuracy on one-timers. Increased ability to one-timer from less than ideal passes. Born Leader: Provides a large energy boost for all skaters on the team after the player scores a goal or a small energy boost for big hits and blocked shots.

Provides a large energy boost for all skaters on the team after the player scores a goal or a small energy boost for big hits and blocked shots. Stick ‘Em Up: Outstanding defensive stick speed. Advanced accuracy when poke-checking against momentum or at speed. Reduces the chance of a penalty.

NHL 24 Defenseman Boosts

Boosts give your player attribute boosts in a specific category, depending on which ones you equip. Depending on the boost, they add 2 or 4 attribute points to a chosen attribute.

You only get to pick two boosts, and there’s a lot to choose from. Here are a few we recommend you consider for your defenseman:

Power Wrister: Adds 2 attribute points to wrist shot power.

Adds 2 attribute points to wrist shot power. Controlled Passing: Adds 2 attribute points to passing.

Adds 2 attribute points to passing. Stick Discipline: Adds 4 attribute points to discipline.

Each player will have their preferences, but these builds are a good start on your way to becoming a Norris-quality defenseman in NHL 24. So, lace ’em up, get out there, and own the blue line.

And that’s the best defense build in NHL 24.

If you’re looking for more coverage of the game, check out all our NHL 24 articles. NHL 24 is available on Xbox and PlayStation.