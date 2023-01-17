Electric-type Pokémon are some of the best-looking and most powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. If you’re looking to create a great team for your journey around Paldea, we’ve made a list of the best Electric-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.

Best Electric Types in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Magnezone

Magnezone is an Electric/Steel type Pokémon with a high Special Attack, giving it great offensive abilities. If you have a Magneton, you can use a Thunder Stone to evolve it into Magnezone. Along with its massive Special Attack and a move pool to take advantage of those stats, Magnezone also has good physical and Special Defense and a good defensive typing, allowing it to tank opponents’ attacks — just not Ground-type attacks, to which it is doubly weak.

Magnezone can take advantage of its lower Speed with its Analytic hidden ability, which boosts the power of attacks by 30% if it moves last. Getting a Magnezone with a Quiet Nature will increase its Special Attack and lower its Speed, giving Analytic a higher chance to activate while also boosting its already fantastic Special Attack.

Iron Hands

Iron Hands is a Fighting/Electric-type Paradox Pokémon with a strong resemblance to Hariyama. As a Paradox Pokémon, it is found exclusively in the endgame region Area Zero. It has no prior or succeeding evolutions, and is exclusive to Pokémon Violet, so owners of Pokémon Scarlet will have to trade to get it.

Iron Hands has immense amounts of HP and a truly dangerous Attack stat, making it a huge threat. In one turn Iron Hands can halve its HP and maximize its Attack with Belly Drum, making it an instant killer. Its great Defense, as well as strong type combination that only leaves it weak to Ground-, Psychic-, and Fairy-types, gives Iron Hands longevity, letting it dish out the damage for longer. It may be slow and have low Special Attack and Defense, but when you hit this hard, it doesn’t really matter. If you’re looking to shiny hunt one of these, be careful, as these can be hard to spot.

Iron Thorns

Another Paradox Pokémon from the future, Iron Thorns is a distant relative of Tyranitar. Iron Thorns can only be found in Area Zero, and only in Pokémon Violet, meaning Scarlet owners will again have to trade. Iron Thorns is a Rock/Electric dual type, giving it a 4x resistance to Flying-types, but also a 4x weakness to Ground-types.

Like Iron Hands, Iron Thorns also sports massive physical Attack, and great HP and physical Defense — although slightly less than its Fighting counterpart. In exchange, Iron Thorns has higher Special and Speed, making it a more rounded option. It can hit hard with same-type attack bonus (STAB) Rock-type moves, and learns Earthquake, as well as Fire, Ice, and Thunder Fangs. Iron Thorns has the longevity and power to stand head and shoulders above the opposition.

Miraidon

Whoever thought that your companion from the very beginning was one of the strongest Electric Pokémon ever? Your friendly riding Pokémon Miraidon is a distant relative of Cyclizar, and you can freely unlock its battle form by finishing the game. Once unlocked, Miraidon can fully show off its electrical prowess.

Miraidon is an Electric/Dragon-type box legendary, exclusive to Pokémon Violet. As a legendary, it has a very high base stat total, making it strong in all areas. Its standout stats are Speed and Special Attack, making Miraidon a great Special sweeper. Its signature move Electro Drift is a powerful Special Electric attack that does even more damage to targets that are weak to Electric. Couple this with 2x STAB from an Electric Terastallized Miraidon and the 33% increase in Special Attack from terrain created by its ability Hadron Engine and you have an extremely potent attack.

Bellibolt

Bellibolt is a pure Electric-type, new in the Paldea region. As it is pure Electric, it is only weak against Ground-type attacks, and resists Steel and Flying, as well as Electric. Bellibolt is a decent staller Pokémon with an acceptable Special Attack. Along with its strong STAB Electric attacks like Thunder and Zap Cannon, Bellibolt can also learn recovery moves like Rest, combined with Sleep Talk, and Substitute for defense.

Bellibolt can have the ability Static, which has a 30% chance of paralyzing any oppenent that makes contact. Its signature ability Electromorphosis allows it to double the power of its next Electric attack each time it is hit in battle, providing a powerful boost to its offense. It’s not the best Pokémon attacker, but its utility and versatility make it very viable if you’re building a rounded team.

Ampharos

Ampharos is a pure Electric-type and the final evolution of Mareep. This cute Pokémon has a high Special Attack, making it one of the best non-Legendary Electric Special Attackers in-game. It has a decent movepool, giving it strong Electric Special STABs like Thunder and Discharge, but also coverage with moves like Dazzling Gleam, Power Gem, Focus Blast, Ice Punch, Fire Punch, and Dragon Pulse.

Its ability Static, which has a chance to paralyze any opponent that comes into contact with it, is useful for countering its slow Speed stat. Ampharos may not be the most defensive Pokémon, but its good typing and average defensive stats should allow it to take at least a few hits before countering with its own powerful Special Attacks.

Sandy Shocks

Sandy Shocks is a Ground/Electric-type, looking similar to Magneton, however, it doesn’t directly evolve from it. Instead, it’s one of Pokémon Scarlet’s exclusive Paradox Pokémon, which means it is only found in the endgame Area Zero — Violet owners will need to trade to get it. Sandy Shocks has very high Special Attack and high Speed, allowing it to hit hard and fast. Sandy Shocks suffers from slightly lower defense stats, making it one of the more fragile Paradox Pokémon.

Sandy Shocks has a few useful Ground-type attacks, like Earth Power, but it has excellent Electric STAB attacks like Zap Cannon and Thunder. It may not hold up to much abuse, but it will hit hard and fast, taking down most opposition easily.

Those are the best Electric-type Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. You can include one if your opponent has a Flying or Water-type Pokémon. If you’re looking to build a more effective team for competitive reasons, check out our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.