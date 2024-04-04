Best Funny Text Faces For Content Warning

Content Warning is more about the player experience than actual gameplay, and it starts with face customization. There isn’t much to it. You select a color, type up to three characters, change the size and orientation, and then you’re done. But even these simple constructs allow players limitless cosmetic potential.

Recommended Videos

Funny Text Faces in Content Warning

Whether your goal is to look funny or match the personality of the character you’re playing, here are some of the best text faces we could come up with while customizing our character in Content Warning.

Cutesy eyelashes

b-d is a very cute face that resembles someone with long eyelashes. It also adds a bit or ironic humor to the game, as the face perfectly fits inside the opening area in Content Warning, but is a stark contrast to the Old World.

Terrified Inside Face

q-p is the face of someone who is quietly terrified. The tails of the ‘p’ and ‘q’ resemble tears that no one will hear. This face would likely lie and say they were fine while trembling in their boots.

Chill or Zen Face

Despite scouring the horrifying depth of the Old World, U-U is a super chill addition to the roster. Even while watching a friend be dragged away by a zombie snail, this face won’t bat an eye.

Utterly Confused Face

o-0 is the perfect face for a game like Content Warning. It’s the face of the character who has no idea what’s going on. And let’s be honest for a moment: none of us really know what’s going on when diving down to the Old World.

Annoyed or Bored Face

T_T is the Squidward to the inevitable SpongeBob and Patrick characters. The fourth man behind the camera. The boom mic operator. The comic relief when being sucked into the ceiling. This is the face of a character who was roped into filming SpookTube shorts against their will.

Scared Face

Content Warning can be a scary game, and there’s no better way to signify you’re spooked than by wearing the .w. face. Flip it upside down to let your friends know you aren’t going to volunteer for anything.

Derpy Face

Another cute yet ironic face is the upsidedown .m. face. Just look at this guy. They have no idea what they’re walking into.

Dead Inside Face

X_X is perfect for the player who tends to walk into lasers or who willingly accepts that he or she won’t survive the run. Deadpan humor or pessimistic comments are expected to come from this person.

Skeptical Face

Something fishy is going on in the Old World, and _~_ is the first to sniff it out. Flip that face upside down and make it big for a hilarious yet skeptical character.

Talkative (loud) Face

Every Content Warning crew has at least one player who demands the spotlight. The face of the channel, if you will. :V or V: is perfect for them as this face can’t seem to shut its mouth.

Mustache Face

:{ is a face with a mustache. What’s not to love about it?

Angry Face

Content Warning is easy to rage at because of the amount of jank. Your arm can get lodged in a wall, you randomly topple over environments, and monsters seemingly come from nowhere. >:[ is the perfect face for gamers who peak their mic far too often.

Dazzling Superstar Face

There’s not much to say for *{*. It’s glamorous. It’s dazzling. It’s the face of the flamboyant party member who steals the show. You can’t keep your eyes off this face, which may lead to death by lack of observation.

Big Eyes Face

There is something so charming about 0<0. It exudes “main character energy,” like Finn from Adventure Time.

Frustrated Face

>_< is a great option for players who just want to capture footage and get out. They don’t want to see the monsters or interact with them in any way. They just want to do their job and go home.

Crying Face

Q-Q is another outwardly horrified face. The tails of the capital Q look like rolling tears that are sure to bring comic relief to fellow players.

Big Nose Face

Last but certainly not least, my personal favorite face, -7-. Flip it upside down, and the “7” looks like a big nose. This guy also has a healthy amount of skepticism and wants to seem smart, but something tells me he gets into a lot of trouble.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more