Fortnite‘s popularity is at an all-time high, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also dabble in other battle royales. Plenty of video games out there rival Fortnite in quality and entertainment value, and we’ve done the work of gathering them up in a list.

From arcade-like battle royales to hard-hitting first-person shooters, the following list has a little bit of everything. In no particular order, here are the best games like Fortnite:

Fall Guys

Perhaps the most ridiculous and fun option on this list, Fall Guys is not your typical battle royale. It’s an obstacle course-based multiplayer game that eliminates a 40-player lobby round by round until one team (or solo) remains. No combat is involved, but the intensity of what Fall Guys has to offer on each course easily matches the best adrenaline-inducing battle royale experience. Plus, you can wear funny-looking costumes over bean-shaped avatars. Who wouldn’t want that?

Fall Guys has a light and vibrant style coupled with relentless courses that put you to the test. In many ways, it’s easier than Fortnite, but don’t get it twisted, your palms will be sweaty by the end of each round. I can guarantee it. Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 remains one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games, and for good reason. Warzone takes what works in the typical Call of Duty multiplayer experience and brings it to a bigger playing field. The gameplay feels familiar for longtime CoD fans but is fairly welcoming to new ones, too. Players have the option to squad up on the massive arena that is Al Mazrah or periodically respawn on a smaller, more condensed map with Vondel.

It’s a first-person shooter, unlike Fortnite, and leans more mature, which makes Warzone uniquely suited to address the needs of those who like a more grounded approach to battle royale. Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is probably the hardest game to master on this list, but that’s part of why it’s so engrossing. The battle royale, based on the Titanfall universe, sees players take on characters with unique special abilities in an unforgiving landscape that is as intense as it is fun. The skin and weapon customization rivals Fortnite in aesthetic and variety, leaving players much room to make each character their own. Plus, the game has other multiplayer modes to offer if you get tired of the battle royale experience.

The skill gap between players may be intimidating, but if you’re up for the challenge, give Apex Legends a try. Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Minecraft

The only non-free-to-play game on this list, Minecraft is a longstanding gaming icon that continues to thrive. Beyond the base survival experience, players can join countless servers and participate in custom game modes, including battle royale. Its blocky textures may not be for everyone, but there is plenty of gameplay variety to mix things up. The level of customization for skins also rivals Fortnite and allows players plenty of room to represent themselves in their own way.

Minecraft is available on almost every device you probably own. You can play it on Windows, Mac, Linux, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile.

Naraka: Bladepoint

Naraka: Bladepoint is now free-to-play, and it’s surely the most unique battle royale on this list. Like Fortnite, only one squad/solo can make it out of a match, while a moving zone makes the map smaller over time. But the similarities stop there. The Chinese-made game is action-packed and lovely to look at, featuring a melee-based combat system that separates itself from its peers. A variety of weapons and character abilities make Naraka: Bladepoint a must-try for the competitor in all of us.

It takes some patience and time to master, but Naraka: Bladepoint is definitely worth trying if you need a change of pace. Available on PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Roblox

Like Minecraft, Roblox presents a nearly infinite amount of gaming experiences in a sandbox-like world. Players can join servers that house a large variety of game modes and different visual aesthetics, from Call of Duty-esque FPS shooters to third-person, blocky survival games.

The game leans toward being more kid-friendly compared to the other options on this list, but that doesn’t mean adults can’t find enjoyment, too. Roblox was recently released on PlayStation 4 and 5 in addition to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Mobile, Mac, and PC.

And there you have it – those are the best games like Fortnite. There are a variety of options out there, and I implore you to give some a try. Fortnite may be a dominant force in the battle royale genre, but spreading our wings never hurts us gamers. New gaming experiences are hard to come by, so why not dip into the unknown every now and then?