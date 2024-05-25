While it might not seem like it at first glance, the MK 20 SSR marksman rifle is one of the most lethal weapons in XDefiant, but as with any single-shot weapon, it’s imperative you hit your shots. Fortunately, a few key loadout attachments make that much easier to do in XDefiant.

Best MK 20 SSR Loadout in XDefiant

As one of the most lethal guns in XDefiant, the MK 20 SSR has tremendous time-to-kill potential if you can land a headshot on an enemy, and it’s quite accurate when shooting in single-fire. But one of the more surprising traits of the MK 20 SSR is it possesses strong mobility out of the gate. This means you can focus more on accuracy and damage range with its loadout without having to worry about having a slow gun. However, we’ll still slightly boost mobility to ensure it’s not hampered too much by the other attachments.

My recommended loadout for the MK 20 SSR is viewable below:

Muzzle : Barrel Extender

: Barrel Extender Barrel : Rapid Fire

: Rapid Fire Optic : 3.0x Scope

: 3.0x Scope Front Rail : Vertical Grip

: Vertical Grip Rear Grip: Lightweight Grip

The MK 20 SSR in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

Perhaps the most important stat for the MK 20 SSR is its fire rate. Since the weapon is single-shot, a higher fire rate means it will shoot faster the quicker you tap the trigger. This allows you to kill enemies faster if you can land your shots. The Rapid Fire Barrel gives you a solid boost to fire rate while the Barrel Extender Muzzle offers extra damage at close and medium ranges. With these two attachments, your time-to-kill potential is increased greatly, especially if you can hit a headshot.

Following those two attachments are the Vertical and Lightweight Grips. The Vertical Grip increases vertical recoil control while the Lightweight Grip improves aim down sights walking speed. Wrapping up the loadout is the 3.0x Scope optic, which is fantastic at medium and long range. However, if you plan to be more aggressive with the MK 20 SSR, I suggest swapping it with the classic Reflex optic.

XDefiant is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

