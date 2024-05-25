How To Complete The Ex-SOLDIER BitLife Challenge

Another week, another exciting challenge awaits us in BitLife. This week, we’ll be taking on the Ex-SOLDIER Challenge, so let’s get ready to see what we’ll need to do to bring this challenge to a close quickly and how to complete it.

BitLife Ex-SOLDIER Challenge Walkthrough

If you’re hoping to complete this challenge, you’ll need to do the following steps:

Be born a Male in Germany

Become a soldier in the Army

Desert your station after a deployment

Date a biologist

Marry a childhood friend

Without any further ado, let’s jump right in and figure out what we must do to complet the BitLife Ex-SOLIDER Challenge quickly and easily.

How To Be Born a Male in Germany In BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re hoping to be born in a specific country in BitLife, you’ll need to know where to start. Since you only have a limited list of Countries and Places that you can pick from, knowing your geology is rather important. Or, you can turn to us and we’ll get you started on the right foot. If you’re hoping to be born a Male in Germany, you’ll just need to select Germany as your Country and select anywhere for your place.

How To Join the Army in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you reach the tender age of 18, you can enlist in the Army. To do this, you’ll want to head into the Occupations tab, and select Military. Select the branch that you’re hoping to enlist in, and prepare for training. If you are accepted, it’s time to move onto the next step of this challenge.

How To Desert Your Station After Deployment in BitLife

Now it’s time to run away with our tail tucked between our legs. To do this, open up the Occupations tab once again, and select Army. From here, you’ll have a variety of different options, including the following:

Co-Workers

Desert

Dischare

Report Misconduct

Retire

Work Harder

In this particular situation, we’re going to want to hit Desert. You’ll only want to do this after you have been deployed on your first mission, however. If you do it before then, you will not be able to complete this Challenge properly.

This is where the luck of the draw comes into play. There is no surefire way to ensure that you’ll find a Biologist on your first try, but you can always use the variety of Dating features here to cheese your way through things. Open up the Activities tab, and select Love. From here, use the Dating App feature and continue cycling through different dates until you encounter a Biologist. Go on a date with them and start up a relationship. You may also be lucky enough to have a childhood friend that has turned into a Biologist, as well.

How To Marry A Childhood Friend in BitLife

The final step of this challenge is to marry a childhood friend. This is going to be one of the easier parts of this challenge. Head into the Relationships tab and find a close friend. Compliment them, hang out with them, and eventually ask them out to start up a proper relationship with them. Once you’ve done this, continue the relationship, propose to them, and marry them to complete this challenge.

No matter if you’ve purchased the Challenge Vault add-on and want to complete the Urban Cowboy Challenge or you just want to know what essential add-ons you should buy, be sure to check out our BitLife section below to prepare yourself for next weeks challenge.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

