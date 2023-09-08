NewsVideo Games

Roblox Xbox Exclusivity Ending with October PlayStation Release

Roblox has been an Xbox console exclusive for almost a decade, but that will finally come to an end when it comes to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 next month.

Roblox Corporation announced the decision to bring its massive gaming platform to more players during the annual Roblox Developers Conference. Additionally, the developers behind the project will be moving from beta testing to full production for Roblox on Meta Quest later this month. No release date for the Roblox VR or Roblox on PS4 and PS5 was revealed, but the move signals that the team is at least ready to finally bring the title to a much wider pool of players.

Roblox has allowed players of all ages to create gaming experiences since the mid-2000s, and it has slowly made its way to other platforms since. First, of course, was its PC launch, with mobile editions following in the 2010s. Roblox on Xbox did eventually launch in 2015 as well. However, there was no sign of PlayStation versions at the time, with no explanation as to why until an Axios report earlier this year revealed that Sony seemingly blocked the game due to safety concerns.

“Historically, because of the large number of children that play on the PlayStation, we have been very careful with regards to opening them up to anything that could potentially exploit them,” PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan allegedly told investors when speaking about Roblox in early 2022.

It’s a fair concern, though the report also stated that Ryan had “relaxed” when it came to those fears, with the Sony executive adding, “We have been conservative for too long, and now we are currently engaging with people at Roblox. We hope that the situation will change.” Judging by today’s Roblox PlayStation announcement, it seems Ryan did indeed change his mind.

Release dates for PS4, PS5, and Meta Quest versions of Roblox have not been revealed, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates in the very near future.

