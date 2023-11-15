Best Games Like GTA

While Grand Theft Auto VI will get a first trailer next month, we don’t know when it will arrive. If you’re tired of Los Santos or Liberty City in the meantime, these games that are similar to GTA will hopefully address your urges to go on a digital crime spree.

Watch Dogs 2

Ubisoft’s answer to the question of “What if the Assassin’s Creed folks made a GTA?”, Watch Dogs 2 is an expansive open-world game where players are encouraged to cause as much chaos as they can, all with the help of their smartphone. There’s plenty of gunplay, intrigue, and some decent commentary on the state of the modern technological landscape, especially when it comes to corporations taking control of people through the systems they sell us.

It’s helped by a fairly good story populated with characters who could very easily have been irritating tropes but instead become well-rounded, heartfelt individuals. If you ever wanted Grand Theft Auto with a bit more of a power curve, Watch Dogs 2 should keep you more than satisfied over the course of the dozens of hours it takes to clean up its map.

The Mafia Trilogy

Crime is fun, but what if it were all just a little more… organized? The three Mafia games aren’t exactly the most groundbreaking experiences when it comes to open-world design, but each one offers an incredibly rich environment within which players can do their dirty deeds. There may not be as much freedom as you’ll find in a Grand Theft Auto, but you’ll still want to spend plenty of hours exploring every back alley.

I haven’t even mentioned the story of these games! Every Mafia, but particularly 2 and 3 boast fantastically written campaigns filled with complicated characters, shocking twists, and more betrayals than a good episode of Breaking Bad. Sprinkle in some fantastic set pieces and decent gun fights, and you’ve got a great selection of games. Just be warned that if you’re not a fan of excessive cussing, then you might what to skip this franchise. Mafia 2 actually holds the record for the most expletives in a video game!

Cyberpunk 2077

Ignoring its dire launch, Cyberpunk 2077 has grown into a game that’s not just good, it’s downright great at times. Players step into the role of V, a customizable character who makes it their mission to rise through the ranks of Night City. How do you accomplish this? By committing many, MANY crimes of varying intensities. Murder, theft, carjacking… the gang’s all here.

The latest major update for the game, which came alongside the Phantom Liberty expansion, added even more enhancements including a system that enables police to pursue and engage V. They may not be as aggressive as the cops in GTA, but their inclusion certainly adds a layer of complication when you’re trying to complete a particularly rough job. Yet the best part is the writing; seriously, Cyberpunk 2077 has some stellar stories baked into its gameplay. Don’t let a bad first impression rob you of a great time.

The Saboteur

A bit of a throwback to the golden age of the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, The Saboteur tasks players to liberate Paris from the Nazi occupation of World War II. Obviously, you won’t be asking nicely and you definitely won’t be doing it by the books. As Sean Devlin, you’ll need to run around the city and cause as much havoc as possible by killing Nazis, blowing up encampments, and just generally being a rascal, all in the hopes of inspiring the local resistance to rise up!

It can be a little difficult to track down The Saboteur, but if you happen to have either of the aforementioned consoles, you can pick up a copy fairly cheaply. If you have a PC, you’re in luck! The game’s available on GOG for a pretty decent price. Just be warned that you may need to fiddle with those settings if you want it run well. Such is the price of playing old-school games!

Yakuza/Like a Dragon Series

If you’ve found yourself playing Grand Theft Auto and thinking, “Guns are neat, I guess, but I really just want to throw a bicycle at that mob boss dressed in diapers,” then you should really play Yakuza. SEGA’s melodramatic monolith of a franchise seemingly increases in popularity every year for good reason: these games are flat out fun. Running around the incredibly rich environment of Kamurocho, looking for ways to pass the time is never dull with activities like karaoke, darts, and even remote-controlled car racing!

That buck-wild energy is almost always contrasted against a story that’s deeply rewarding if you’re willing to meet it halfway. Every game offers a tale of betrayal, revenge, redemption, and overcoming great odds, and while it does come across as hammy at times, it’s sincere in a way few other video games are.

Red Dead Redemption

Perhaps this is cheating considering Red Dead Redemption is Rockstar Games’ other main property, but in terms of similarities to GTA, you’re not going to find better. Mechanically, many of the same hallmarks are present in both series as players are dumped into the shockingly detailed world of the Wild West and tasked with either following the story of messing around and forging their own paths. Both Red Dead Redemption and its sequel are deep, bristling with things to discover and characters to encounter.

Even the online modes are similar, even if Red Dead Redemption 2‘s lacks the wealth of content that’s available in Grand Theft Auto Online. Still, if you want to saddle up with your comrades and rob a train, this right here is your best option.

Saints Row: The Third

Purposely designed as a franchise that could stand toe-to-toe with Grand Theft Auto, Saints Row is all about having fun and causing chaos. While it may not have the reputation of Rockstar’s groundbreaking series, Volition’s open-world games take many of the tropes players have come to expect and completely flips them on their heads, resulting in an experience that’s familiar yet fresh.

Many fans will agree that while the Saints Row games came into their own with the second title, The Third is just a lot more fun. It offers an level of over-the-top action and irreverence that’s compelling in how silly it asks players to be. There’s even a remastered version that takes the original and makes it a lot prettier.