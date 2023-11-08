Rockstar Will Release First GTA 6 Trailer in December

Start your engines! Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to get a trailer in December.

There have been rumours floating around that Rockstar was going to reveal something GTA 6-related this week and the studio has now confirmed that a trailer’s dropping in December.

The announcement came as part of a Twitter thread celebrating the studio’s 25th year in business. “We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” the studio tweeted.

Rockstar confirmed it’s working on the next GTA back in February 2022, with a footnote on a GTA Online community update. And, later that year, footage of the game was leaked, much to Rockstar’s exasperation. The game may have changed in the intervening years but it appears to take place in a modern Vice City.

Rockstar hasn’t given a precise date for the trailer, but it’ll arrive in ‘early December’ according to the tweet. It’s been ten years (and two remasters) since GTA 5 was released so we’re definitely due a new game.

There’s been plenty of speculation over the years as to what form GTA 6 would take and it’s worth noting that Rockstar have yet to call the game GTA 6. That in itself is slightly worrying. Could it be that the lack of a 6 is because this next game is going to be entirely online?

We’re probably reading too much into that. But given that GTA Online has made a ridiculous amount of money for Rockstar Games you can bet someone floated the idea of it being online only. We’ve got our fingers crossed for a single-player experience that will blow us out of the water.

Now, if only the studio would do something with Lemmings.