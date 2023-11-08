GTA VI Trailer Likely Next Month, Official Reveal Imminent

Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to finally lift the lid on the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, with a full trailer expected at some point next month to coincide with the studio’s 25th birthday.

The report comes via Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources familiar with the company’s plans. If the details are correct, the game’s official unveiling could come before the end of this week. Of course, the game has already been announced via a low-key comment in a blog post early last year. That preceded an enormous leak of files and information about the game.

While things may have changed in the interim, the game was then planned to take players back to the Miami-based setting of Vice City, featuring both a male and female protagonist. Whether those details will be confirmed in the unveiling isn’t clear. Even if they’re not though, they should be included in the GTA VI trailer.

Bloomberg reached out to Rockstar Games about the claims, but the company is yet to issue a response (and is unlikely to, regardless). However, there’s a chance that the game will at least get a mention in the latest earnings call of Rockstar’s parent company Take-Two Interactive, which is set to take place later today.

Today’s report follows news from a couple of months ago that Rockstar had partnered with Cfx.re to boost efforts of supporting role-playing within its online games, including Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Redemption 2.