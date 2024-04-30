In-game image for Bloxorz.
Bloxorz Cheat Codes (May 2024)

Published: Apr 30, 2024

Updated April 30, 2024

Getting the cylindrical block to the red target in Bloxorz is fun, but it can get challenging easily. If you get stuck and want to skip a particular level, you can always use Bloxorz cheat codes and jump to a new level that might be more up your alley. 

All Bloxorz Cheat Codes List

Active Bloxorz Cheat Codes

  • 780464: Use for skipping to Level 01
  • 290299: Use for skipping to Level 02
  • 918660: Use for skipping to Level 03
  • 520967: Use for skipping to Level 04
  • 028431: Use for skipping to Level 05
  • 524383: Use for skipping to Level 06
  • 189493: Use for skipping to Level 07
  • 499707: Use for skipping to Level 08
  • 074355: Use for skipping to Level 09
  • 300590: Use for skipping to Level 10
  • 291709: Use for skipping to Level 11
  • 958640: Use for skipping to Level 12
  • 448106: Use for skipping to Level 13
  • 210362: Use for skipping to Level 14
  • 098598: Use for skipping to Level 15
  • 000241: Use for skipping to Level 16
  • 683596: Use for skipping to Level 17
  • 284933: Use for skipping to Level 18
  • 119785: Use for skipping to Level 19
  • 543019: Use for skipping to Level 20
  • 728724: Use for skipping to Level 21
  • 987319: Use for skipping to Level 22
  • 293486: Use for skipping to Level 23
  • 088198: Use for skipping to Level 24
  • 250453: Use for skipping to Level 25
  • 426329: Use for skipping to Level 26
  • 660141: Use for skipping to Level 27
  • 769721: Use for skipping to Level 28
  • 691859: Use for skipping to Level 29
  • 280351: Use for skipping to Level 30
  • 138620: Use for skipping to Level 31
  • 879021: Use for skipping to Level 32
  • 614955: Use for skipping to Level 33

Expired Bloxorz Cheat Codes

  • There are no expired Bloxorz cheat codes.

How to Redeem Cheat Codes in Bloxorz

You can use cheat codes in Bloxorz easily by following the tutorial below:

How to redeem cheat codes in Bloxorz.
  1. Open Bloxorz in your browser.
  2. Click the Load Stage button in the menu.
  3. Type the cheat code into the text field next to Type passcode.
  4. Press Enter to play that level.

Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.