Bloxorz Cheat Codes (May 2024)

Getting the cylindrical block to the red target in Bloxorz is fun, but it can get challenging easily. If you get stuck and want to skip a particular level, you can always use Bloxorz cheat codes and jump to a new level that might be more up your alley.

All Bloxorz Cheat Codes List

Active Bloxorz Cheat Codes

780464 : Use for skipping to Level 01

: Use for skipping to Level 01 290299 : Use for skipping to Level 02

: Use for skipping to Level 02 918660 : Use for skipping to Level 03

: Use for skipping to Level 03 520967 : Use for skipping to Level 04

: Use for skipping to Level 04 028431 : Use for skipping to Level 05

: Use for skipping to Level 05 524383 : Use for skipping to Level 06

: Use for skipping to Level 06 189493 : Use for skipping to Level 07

: Use for skipping to Level 07 499707 : Use for skipping to Level 08

: Use for skipping to Level 08 074355 : Use for skipping to Level 09

: Use for skipping to Level 09 300590 : Use for skipping to Level 10

: Use for skipping to Level 10 291709 : Use for skipping to Level 11

: Use for skipping to Level 11 958640 : Use for skipping to Level 12

: Use for skipping to Level 12 448106 : Use for skipping to Level 13

: Use for skipping to Level 13 210362 : Use for skipping to Level 14

: Use for skipping to Level 14 098598 : Use for skipping to Level 15

: Use for skipping to Level 15 000241 : Use for skipping to Level 16

: Use for skipping to Level 16 683596 : Use for skipping to Level 17

: Use for skipping to Level 17 284933 : Use for skipping to Level 18

: Use for skipping to Level 18 119785 : Use for skipping to Level 19

: Use for skipping to Level 19 543019 : Use for skipping to Level 20

: Use for skipping to Level 20 728724 : Use for skipping to Level 21

: Use for skipping to Level 21 987319 : Use for skipping to Level 22

: Use for skipping to Level 22 293486 : Use for skipping to Level 23

: Use for skipping to Level 23 088198 : Use for skipping to Level 24

: Use for skipping to Level 24 250453 : Use for skipping to Level 25

: Use for skipping to Level 25 426329 : Use for skipping to Level 26

: Use for skipping to Level 26 660141 : Use for skipping to Level 27

: Use for skipping to Level 27 769721 : Use for skipping to Level 28

: Use for skipping to Level 28 691859 : Use for skipping to Level 29

: Use for skipping to Level 29 280351 : Use for skipping to Level 30

: Use for skipping to Level 30 138620 : Use for skipping to Level 31

: Use for skipping to Level 31 879021 : Use for skipping to Level 32

: Use for skipping to Level 32 614955: Use for skipping to Level 33

Expired Bloxorz Cheat Codes

There are no expired Bloxorz cheat codes.

How to Redeem Cheat Codes in Bloxorz

You can use cheat codes in Bloxorz easily by following the tutorial below:

Open Bloxorz in your browser. Click the Load Stage button in the menu. Type the cheat code into the text field next to Type passcode. Press Enter to play that level.

