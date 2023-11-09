Grommash Hellscream is a big beefy Horde leader in Warcraft Rumble, so if you’re looking for the best way to build a powerful deck around his talents at tanking damage and dealing with squad-type units, here’s ours.

Best Grommash Hellscream Deck Build in Warcraft Rumble

Grommash Hellscream is awesome as a tanking unit to lead the charge in Warcraft Rumble, and he’s also got the best ability for charging in, Bloodlust. With this buff, Grommash can provide a 33% movement speed and attack speed boost to his fellow units. This turns him and the units around him into a speedy and deadly storm of blades. To take advantage of this, we’ll want a nice set of ground-focused units to synergize with Grommash’s ability. With that in mind, here’s how to build the best deck for Grommash Hellscream in Warcraft Rumble:

Stonehoof Tauren – This tank unit helps to soak up the damage alongside Grommash. With the two units on the field at the same time, enemies will really have a tough time breaking up your attacks.

– This tank unit helps to soak up the damage alongside Grommash. With the two units on the field at the same time, enemies will really have a tough time breaking up your attacks. Frostwolf Shaman – Provides healing which makes Grommash and the Stonehoof Tauren even harder to kill. Make sure to deploy her behind the tanks for better survivability and healing.

– Provides healing which makes Grommash and the Stonehoof Tauren even harder to kill. Make sure to deploy her behind the tanks for better survivability and healing. Harpies – One of the best arial units in the game. Use them to quickly deal with threats in another lane or to snipe enemy miners.

– One of the best arial units in the game. Use them to quickly deal with threats in another lane or to snipe enemy miners. Darkspear Troll – Our units are primarily ground focused so we’ll need the Darkspear Troll to help deal with enemy flying units – which he is excellent at!

– Our units are primarily ground focused so we’ll need the Darkspear Troll to help deal with enemy flying units – which he is excellent at! Warsong Grunts – The Warsong Grunts are a Horde squad unit that are exceptional at pushing towers. When boosted with Grommash’s Bloodlust, they become a force to be reckoned with!

– The Warsong Grunts are a Horde squad unit that are exceptional at pushing towers. When boosted with Grommash’s Bloodlust, they become a force to be reckoned with! Quilboar – These trusty melee units are bulky damage dealers that further bolster our frontline muscle.

To get the most out of this deck, you’ll want to play Grommash when you can and send in another tanky unit like Stonehoof Tauren or Warsong Grunts alongside him. Next priority is to get out a Frostwolf Shaman to back them up with heals. Reinforce the frontline with Darkspear Trolls if there are enemy flying units or Quilboar if there are none. Use Harpies to snipe enemy gold miners and flank when needed.

That’s how you build yourself the best deck for the very beefy Grommash Hellscream in Warcraft Rumble. This deck strategy will have you dominating a lane while being able to hold off pushes from other lanes. Their towers will buckle under your Horde heavy pressure!

If you're looking for more, check out how to be Abercrombie in Warcraft Rumble.