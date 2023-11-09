Abercrombie is the third “hard” level boss in Warcraft Rumble that you’ll need to defeat, and he can be quite tricky, so in this guide we’ll be covering just how to beat him.

How to Beat Abercrombie in Warcraft Rumble

The Abercrombie fight is split into two lanes with a big gauge in the middle. Once the gauge fills up a super Abomination will spawn and make it’s way down the left lane. You’ll actually want to do a split push on this map. Attack the tower on the right lane with your high value units. Send your low value and group units up to confront the Abomination. The Abomination can hook in and instantly absorb a unit periodically. That’s why you need to avoid sending any high value units down that lane.

It’s a bit of a balance, because you’ll need to kill the Abomination, or it will absolutely devastate your base tower pretty quickly. Once you’ve taken the turret tower down you’ll be in a good position to have units piling in to take on Abercrombie. He doesn’t have a ton of units and relies a lot on the Abomination. So using just enough to stop the Abominations while you flood the right lane to damage Abercrombie is key.

That’s how you can beat Abercrombie in Warcraft Rumble. He can be tricky but as long as you work around the Abomination you’ll be fine!

