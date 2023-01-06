Image of Electric Gym Leader Iono - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty
Image via Pokemon Company

Defeating Gym Leaders is one of the main goals when playing Pokémon games. For the longest time, the path to the Elite Four has always been the same for everybody, but things are different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since they’re an open-world game. You can choose your order of challenging the eight Gym Leaders. Of course, there’s always the best way to do things. This guide will tell you the best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

What’s the Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

The best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

  • Cortondo Gym
  • Artazon Gym
  • Levincia Gym
  • Cascarrafa Gym
  • Medali Gym
  • Montenevera Gym
  • Alfornada Gym
  • Glaseado Gym

As mentioned, you can choose whatever order you want when challenging the Gym Leaders, but they have a set character level and they don’t scale based on your Pokémon. So even though you’re technically free to choose, the game is still recommending a certain order. This order is based on the level of the Pokémon the Gym Leaders use. Note that every Gym Leader uses a Terastallized Pokémon, and never go into battle expecting only one type of Pokémon to appear.

Cortondo Gym

Image of Gym Leader Katy - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Katy
  • Pokémon Type: Bug
  • Recommended Level: 15
  • Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Flying, and Rock

Katy’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Nymph Bug 14
Tarountula Bug 14
Teddiursa Bug (Tera) 14

Artazon Gym

Image of Gym Leader Brassius - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Brassius
  • Pokémon Type: Grass
  • Recommended Level: 17
  • Recommended Pokémon: Fire and Flying

Brassius’ Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Petilil Grass 16
Smoliv Grass 16
Sudowoodo Grass (Tera) 17

Levinicia Gym

Image of Gym Leader Iono - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Iono
  • Pokémon Type: Electric
  • Recommended Level: 24
  • Recommended Pokémon: Ground

Iono’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Wattrel Electric 23
Luxio Electric 23
Bellibolt Electric 23
Mismagious Electric (Tera) 24

Cascarrafa Gym

Image of Gym Leader Kofu - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Kofu
  • Pokémon Type: Water
  • Recommended Level: 30
  • Recommended Pokémon: Electric and Grass

Kofu’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Veluza Water/Psychic 29
Wugtrio Water 29
Crabominable Water (Tera) 30

Medali Gym

Image of Gym Leader Larry - Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet S & V Leaders stats levels difficulty

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Larry
  • Pokémon Type: Normal
  • Recommended Level: 36
  • Recommended Pokémon: Fighting

Larry’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Komala Normal 35
Dudunsparce Normal 35
Staraptor Normal (Tera) 36

Montenevera Gym

Image of Gym Leader Ryme

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Ryme
  • Pokémon Type: Ghost
  • Recommended Level: 42
  • Recommended Pokémon: Ghost and Dark

Ryme’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Mimikyu Ghost 41
Banette Ghost 41
Houndstone Ghost 41
Toxtricity Ghost (Tera) 42

Alfornada Gym

Image of Gym Leader Tulip

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Tulip
  • Pokémon Type: Psychic
  • Recommended Level: 45
  • Recommended Pokémon: Bug, Ghost, and Dark

Tulip’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Farigirag Normal/Psychic 44
Gardevoir Psychic 44
Espathra Psychic 44
Florges Psychic (Tera) 45

Glaseado Gym

Image of Gym Leader Grusha

Screenshot by The Escapist

  • Gym Leader: Grusha
  • Pokémon Type: Ice
  • Recommended Level: 48
  • Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel

Grusha’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level
Frosmoth Ice 47
Beartic Ice 47
Cetitan Ice 47
Altaria Ice (Tera) 48

As you can see from the levels of the Gym Leaders’ Pokémon, this is certainly the best order in which to tackle the Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on the game’s breeding and our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.

You may also like