Defeating Gym Leaders is one of the main goals when playing Pokémon games. For the longest time, the path to the Elite Four has always been the same for everybody, but things are different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since they’re an open-world game. You can choose your order of challenging the eight Gym Leaders. Of course, there’s always the best way to do things. This guide will tell you the best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
What’s the Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?
The best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:
- Cortondo Gym
- Artazon Gym
- Levincia Gym
- Cascarrafa Gym
- Medali Gym
- Montenevera Gym
- Alfornada Gym
- Glaseado Gym
As mentioned, you can choose whatever order you want when challenging the Gym Leaders, but they have a set character level and they don’t scale based on your Pokémon. So even though you’re technically free to choose, the game is still recommending a certain order. This order is based on the level of the Pokémon the Gym Leaders use. Note that every Gym Leader uses a Terastallized Pokémon, and never go into battle expecting only one type of Pokémon to appear.
Cortondo Gym
- Gym Leader: Katy
- Pokémon Type: Bug
- Recommended Level: 15
- Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Flying, and Rock
Katy’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Nymph
|Bug
|14
|Tarountula
|Bug
|14
|Teddiursa
|Bug (Tera)
|14
Artazon Gym
- Gym Leader: Brassius
- Pokémon Type: Grass
- Recommended Level: 17
- Recommended Pokémon: Fire and Flying
Brassius’ Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Petilil
|Grass
|16
|Smoliv
|Grass
|16
|Sudowoodo
|Grass (Tera)
|17
Levinicia Gym
- Gym Leader: Iono
- Pokémon Type: Electric
- Recommended Level: 24
- Recommended Pokémon: Ground
Iono’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Wattrel
|Electric
|23
|Luxio
|Electric
|23
|Bellibolt
|Electric
|23
|Mismagious
|Electric (Tera)
|24
Cascarrafa Gym
- Gym Leader: Kofu
- Pokémon Type: Water
- Recommended Level: 30
- Recommended Pokémon: Electric and Grass
Kofu’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Veluza
|Water/Psychic
|29
|Wugtrio
|Water
|29
|Crabominable
|Water (Tera)
|30
Medali Gym
- Gym Leader: Larry
- Pokémon Type: Normal
- Recommended Level: 36
- Recommended Pokémon: Fighting
Larry’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Komala
|Normal
|35
|Dudunsparce
|Normal
|35
|Staraptor
|Normal (Tera)
|36
Montenevera Gym
- Gym Leader: Ryme
- Pokémon Type: Ghost
- Recommended Level: 42
- Recommended Pokémon: Ghost and Dark
Ryme’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Mimikyu
|Ghost
|41
|Banette
|Ghost
|41
|Houndstone
|Ghost
|41
|Toxtricity
|Ghost (Tera)
|42
Alfornada Gym
- Gym Leader: Tulip
- Pokémon Type: Psychic
- Recommended Level: 45
- Recommended Pokémon: Bug, Ghost, and Dark
Tulip’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Farigirag
|Normal/Psychic
|44
|Gardevoir
|Psychic
|44
|Espathra
|Psychic
|44
|Florges
|Psychic (Tera)
|45
Glaseado Gym
- Gym Leader: Grusha
- Pokémon Type: Ice
- Recommended Level: 48
- Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel
Grusha’s Pokémon
|Pokémon
|Type
|Level
|Frosmoth
|Ice
|47
|Beartic
|Ice
|47
|Cetitan
|Ice
|47
|Altaria
|Ice (Tera)
|48
As you can see from the levels of the Gym Leaders’ Pokémon, this is certainly the best order in which to tackle the Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on the game’s breeding and our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.