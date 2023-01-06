Defeating Gym Leaders is one of the main goals when playing Pokémon games. For the longest time, the path to the Elite Four has always been the same for everybody, but things are different in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since they’re an open-world game. You can choose your order of challenging the eight Gym Leaders. Of course, there’s always the best way to do things. This guide will tell you the best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.

What’s the Best Gym Order for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

The best Gym order for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as follows:

Cortondo Gym

Artazon Gym

Levincia Gym

Cascarrafa Gym

Medali Gym

Montenevera Gym

Alfornada Gym

Glaseado Gym

As mentioned, you can choose whatever order you want when challenging the Gym Leaders, but they have a set character level and they don’t scale based on your Pokémon. So even though you’re technically free to choose, the game is still recommending a certain order. This order is based on the level of the Pokémon the Gym Leaders use. Note that every Gym Leader uses a Terastallized Pokémon, and never go into battle expecting only one type of Pokémon to appear.

Cortondo Gym

Gym Leader: Katy

Pokémon Type: Bug

Recommended Level: 15

Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Flying, and Rock

Katy’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Nymph Bug 14 Tarountula Bug 14 Teddiursa Bug (Tera) 14

Artazon Gym

Gym Leader: Brassius

Pokémon Type: Grass

Recommended Level: 17

Recommended Pokémon: Fire and Flying

Brassius’ Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Petilil Grass 16 Smoliv Grass 16 Sudowoodo Grass (Tera) 17

Levinicia Gym

Gym Leader: Iono

Pokémon Type: Electric

Recommended Level: 24

Recommended Pokémon: Ground

Iono’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Wattrel Electric 23 Luxio Electric 23 Bellibolt Electric 23 Mismagious Electric (Tera) 24

Cascarrafa Gym

Gym Leader: Kofu

Pokémon Type: Water

Recommended Level: 30

Recommended Pokémon: Electric and Grass

Kofu’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Veluza Water/Psychic 29 Wugtrio Water 29 Crabominable Water (Tera) 30

Medali Gym

Gym Leader: Larry

Pokémon Type: Normal

Recommended Level: 36

Recommended Pokémon: Fighting

Larry’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Komala Normal 35 Dudunsparce Normal 35 Staraptor Normal (Tera) 36

Montenevera Gym

Gym Leader: Ryme

Pokémon Type: Ghost

Recommended Level: 42

Recommended Pokémon: Ghost and Dark

Ryme’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Mimikyu Ghost 41 Banette Ghost 41 Houndstone Ghost 41 Toxtricity Ghost (Tera) 42

Alfornada Gym

Gym Leader: Tulip

Pokémon Type: Psychic

Recommended Level: 45

Recommended Pokémon: Bug, Ghost, and Dark

Tulip’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Farigirag Normal/Psychic 44 Gardevoir Psychic 44 Espathra Psychic 44 Florges Psychic (Tera) 45

Glaseado Gym

Gym Leader: Grusha

Pokémon Type: Ice

Recommended Level: 48

Recommended Pokémon: Fire, Fighting, Rock, and Steel

Grusha’s Pokémon

Pokémon Type Level Frosmoth Ice 47 Beartic Ice 47 Cetitan Ice 47 Altaria Ice (Tera) 48

As you can see from the levels of the Gym Leaders’ Pokémon, this is certainly the best order in which to tackle the Gyms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. For more information/guides on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, check out this article on the game’s breeding and our comprehensive beginner’s guide to competitive Pokémon battles.