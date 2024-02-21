Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 03:42 pm
pokemon go heatran raids

Heatran is yet another Legendary from the Diamond & Pearl games, which appears in Pokemon GO Raids quite often, and here are the best counters you need to add to your roster when taking on the Lava Dome Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

Heatran Weaknesses in Pokemon GO – Type Effectiveness

Generation 4 of Pokemon (Diamond & Pearl) has plenty of Legendaries that aren’t on the box. Heatran is among the most powerful, as its Fire/Steel typing makes it hard to deal with in battle. That said, Heatran is weak to Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. As a bonus, it’s 2.5x weak to Ground-type moves, making Ground-type Pokemon a must have.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
heatran
Heatran		Fire/SteelGround
Water
Fighting		Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Rock
Fairy		Normal
Grass
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Dragon
Steel
Fairy
Poison

Not only is the pool of effective attacks limited, but Heatran resists ten types of attacks. It’s invulnerable to Poison types and has double resistance to Steel, Fairy, Ice, and Grass.

Honestly, we can’t recommend Ground-type attackers enough. Leave the Dragon-type Legendaries at home and focus solely on exploiting Heatran’s vulnerability to Ground.

Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO

Heatran is liable to wipe the floor with your team if you aren’t prepared. Stick to the Pokemon listed below, and you should be fine when taking on Heatran Raids.

PokemonMoves
primal-groudon
Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
mega-garchomp
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Earth Power
excadrill
Excadrill (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
rhyperior
Rhyperior (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
therian-landorus
Landorus (Therian)		Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
landorus
Landorus (Incarnate)		Mud Shot
Earth Power
rhydon
Rhydon (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earthquake
golurk
Golurk (Shadow)		Mud-Slap
Earth Power
mega-swampert
Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow)		Mud Shot
Earthquake

How To Beat Heatran in Pokemon GO Raids

While Heatran’s attacks can be a pain to deal with, if you stick with the Pokemon listed above, these 5-star raids are a breeze. Heatran favors Fire-type attacks, so avoid Bug, Ice, Steel, and Grass types. With a team of high-level Pokemon, it should take two or three trainers to take down a Heatran.

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more challenging encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with War and several other creations on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule
shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go uxie mespirit azelf raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft
How to make Marriage in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Online Play Unavailable in Last Epoch
concept art of a sentinel in last epoch walking
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Online Play Unavailable in Last Epoch
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with War and several other creations on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make War in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule
shadow ho-oh pokemon go raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Current Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: February 2024 Raid Schedule
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
pokemon go uxie mespirit azelf raids
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Uxie, Mespirit, & Azelf Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft
How to make Marriage in Infinite Craft.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Marriage in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Online Play Unavailable in Last Epoch
concept art of a sentinel in last epoch walking
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Fix Online Play Unavailable in Last Epoch
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Feb 21, 2024

Author

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].