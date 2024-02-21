Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Heatran is yet another Legendary from the Diamond & Pearl games, which appears in Pokemon GO Raids quite often, and here are the best counters you need to add to your roster when taking on the Lava Dome Pokemon.
Heatran Weaknesses in Pokemon GO – Type Effectiveness
Generation 4 of Pokemon (Diamond & Pearl) has plenty of Legendaries that aren’t on the box. Heatran is among the most powerful, as its Fire/Steel typing makes it hard to deal with in battle. That said, Heatran is weak to Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. As a bonus, it’s 2.5x weak to Ground-type moves, making Ground-type Pokemon a must have.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Heatran
|Fire/Steel
|Ground
Water
Fighting
|Grass
Ice
Bug
Steel
Rock
Fairy
|Normal
Grass
Ice
Flying
Psychic
Bug
Dragon
Steel
Fairy
Poison
Not only is the pool of effective attacks limited, but Heatran resists ten types of attacks. It’s invulnerable to Poison types and has double resistance to Steel, Fairy, Ice, and Grass.
Honestly, we can’t recommend Ground-type attackers enough. Leave the Dragon-type Legendaries at home and focus solely on exploiting Heatran’s vulnerability to Ground.
Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO
Heatran is liable to wipe the floor with your team if you aren’t prepared. Stick to the Pokemon listed below, and you should be fine when taking on Heatran Raids.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Precipice Blades
Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Excadrill (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Scorching Sands
Rhyperior (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
High Horsepower
Landorus (Therian)
|Mud Shot
Sandsear Storm
Landorus (Incarnate)
|Mud Shot
Earth Power
Rhydon (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earthquake
Golurk (Shadow)
|Mud-Slap
Earth Power
Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow)
|Mud Shot
Earthquake
How To Beat Heatran in Pokemon GO Raids
While Heatran’s attacks can be a pain to deal with, if you stick with the Pokemon listed above, these 5-star raids are a breeze. Heatran favors Fire-type attacks, so avoid Bug, Ice, Steel, and Grass types. With a team of high-level Pokemon, it should take two or three trainers to take down a Heatran.
That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.
If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more challenging encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.