Best Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Heatran is yet another Legendary from the Diamond & Pearl games, which appears in Pokemon GO Raids quite often, and here are the best counters you need to add to your roster when taking on the Lava Dome Pokemon.

Recommended Videos

Heatran Weaknesses in Pokemon GO – Type Effectiveness

Generation 4 of Pokemon (Diamond & Pearl) has plenty of Legendaries that aren’t on the box. Heatran is among the most powerful, as its Fire/Steel typing makes it hard to deal with in battle. That said, Heatran is weak to Water, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. As a bonus, it’s 2.5x weak to Ground-type moves, making Ground-type Pokemon a must have.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Heatran Fire/Steel Ground

Water

Fighting Grass

Ice

Bug

Steel

Rock

Fairy Normal

Grass

Ice

Flying

Psychic

Bug

Dragon

Steel

Fairy

Poison

Not only is the pool of effective attacks limited, but Heatran resists ten types of attacks. It’s invulnerable to Poison types and has double resistance to Steel, Fairy, Ice, and Grass.

Honestly, we can’t recommend Ground-type attackers enough. Leave the Dragon-type Legendaries at home and focus solely on exploiting Heatran’s vulnerability to Ground.

Heatran Counters in Pokemon GO

Heatran is liable to wipe the floor with your team if you aren’t prepared. Stick to the Pokemon listed below, and you should be fine when taking on Heatran Raids.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon/ Groudon (Shadow) Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp/ Garchomp (Shadow) Mud Shot

Earth Power

Excadrill (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Scorching Sands

Rhyperior (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Mamoswine (Shadow) Mud-Slap

High Horsepower

Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot

Sandsear Storm

Landorus (Incarnate) Mud Shot

Earth Power

Rhydon (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earthquake

Golurk (Shadow) Mud-Slap

Earth Power

Mega Swampert/ Swampert (Shadow) Mud Shot

Earthquake

How To Beat Heatran in Pokemon GO Raids

While Heatran’s attacks can be a pain to deal with, if you stick with the Pokemon listed above, these 5-star raids are a breeze. Heatran favors Fire-type attacks, so avoid Bug, Ice, Steel, and Grass types. With a team of high-level Pokemon, it should take two or three trainers to take down a Heatran.

That said, if you’re having trouble with a smaller group, try recruiting some remote raiders using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more challenging encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.