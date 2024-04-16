Best Holger 556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

The assault rifle category is unlocked in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, allowing players to use more weapons than just the MCW. One of those weapons is the Holger 556, one of the strongest guns in Multiplayer. Here’s the best Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Recommended Videos

Best Holger 556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The Holger 556 is strong at any range in MW3, but it’s especially dominant at long range. The rifle features almost no recoil and can kill in a few bullets no matter how far away your enemy is. Furthermore, all of these strengths are amplified by a set of key attachments for the Holger 556.

Muzzle : Casus Brake

: Casus Brake Barrel : Chrios-6 Match

: Chrios-6 Match Optic : MK. 3 Reflector

: MK. 3 Reflector Stock : RB Addle Assault Stock

: RB Addle Assault Stock Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop

The Holger 556 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

With this loadout for the Holger 556, I’ve prioritized recoil control over mobility. The Holger is primarily a main AR weapon, so you won’t be fighting too many enemies at close range. The loadout begins with the Casus Brake muzzle, which reduces horizontal recoil, and the Chrios-6 Match barrel, adding some extra damage range and bullet velocity.

Moving on, the RB Addle Assault Stock provides more recoil control, while the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop offers boosts to accuracy as well as mobility. If you want more mobility, I suggest swapping the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop for the DR-6 Handstop. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is my optic of choice, but you could also run the Quarters Classic Reflex or Slate Reflector if you wish.

Related: When Does MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Start?

Best Class for the Holger 556 in MW3 Ranked Play

To wrap up your Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play`, you can equip the recommended class items for an assault rifle in Ranked Play:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves

: Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves Boots : Covert Sneakers

: Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System

And that completes your loadout for the Holger 556 in MW3 Ranked Play. From now until April 23, go forth and dominate with arguably the best AR in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more