Best Holger 556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

The Holger finally enters the Ranked Play meta.
Published: Apr 16, 2024 12:22 pm

The assault rifle category is unlocked in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play, allowing players to use more weapons than just the MCW. One of those weapons is the Holger 556, one of the strongest guns in Multiplayer. Here’s the best Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Best Holger 556 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The Holger 556 is strong at any range in MW3, but it’s especially dominant at long range. The rifle features almost no recoil and can kill in a few bullets no matter how far away your enemy is. Furthermore, all of these strengths are amplified by a set of key attachments for the Holger 556.

  • Muzzle: Casus Brake
  • Barrel: Chrios-6 Match
  • Optic: MK. 3 Reflector
  • Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock
  • Underbarrel: XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop
The Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.
The Holger 556 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

With this loadout for the Holger 556, I’ve prioritized recoil control over mobility. The Holger is primarily a main AR weapon, so you won’t be fighting too many enemies at close range. The loadout begins with the Casus Brake muzzle, which reduces horizontal recoil, and the Chrios-6 Match barrel, adding some extra damage range and bullet velocity.

Moving on, the RB Addle Assault Stock provides more recoil control, while the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop offers boosts to accuracy as well as mobility. If you want more mobility, I suggest swapping the XTEN Phantom-5 Handstop for the DR-6 Handstop. Finally, the MK. 3 Reflector is my optic of choice, but you could also run the Quarters Classic Reflex or Slate Reflector if you wish.

Related: When Does MW3 Season 3 Reloaded Start?

Best Class for the Holger 556 in MW3 Ranked Play

To wrap up your Holger 556 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play`, you can equip the recommended class items for an assault rifle in Ranked Play:

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves/Marksman Gloves
  • Boots: Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System

And that completes your loadout for the Holger 556 in MW3 Ranked Play. From now until April 23, go forth and dominate with arguably the best AR in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.