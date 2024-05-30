Best JAK Decimator Loadout in MW3 Season 4

The JAK Decimator is one of the most highly requested Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3. This Conversion Kit turns the Lachmann Shroud, previously a burst weapon, into a fully auto SMG with an integrated suppressor. Here’s the best Loadout for the JAK Decimator in MW3 Season 4.

JAK Decimator Attachments in MW3

As is always the case with weapons in modern Call of Duty, this weapon is made by its attachments. With these attachments, this gun is an excellent option for players who like to play aggressively while staying off the radar.

114MM Dark Star

This shorter-length barrel features an integral suppressor, which offers boosts to mobility. With this attachment, the Lachmann Shroud will remind players of the silenced MP5Ks from past Call of Duty games. The bonuses this attachment offers are making players undetectable by radar, a strong increase to Aim Down Sight Speed, tightened Hipfire and Tac Stance Spreads, and a buff to Movement Speed. With these bonuses, the JAK Decimator becomes one of the snappier, more mobile SMGs in all of MW3.

As a downside, Bullet Velocity & Range face some penalties, as do Recoil Control and Gun Kick. However, this is a weapon best used at close range and in stealth. As such, these downsides won’t affect the player too much.

Kimura RYN-03 Vertical Grip

This grip helps increase Gun Kick Control, Vertical Recoil Control, Aiming Idle Sway, and Firing Aim Stability. All these bonuses help the JAK Decimator become much more accurate, especially at close range. Horizontal Recoil does receive a slight penalty, but the weapon barely has any to begin with. Sprint to Fire Speed and Aim Down Sight Speed also receive negligible decreases.

9mm SUB OP

These subsonic rounds make sure that skulls will not appear in the HUD when you kill an enemy, making it easier to stay stealthy. In addition, this ammunition causes targets to flinch harder when hit. This will help give you a competitive edge in face-to-face gunfights should an enemy catch you off guard.

Quarters Classic Reflex

This no-zoom optic provides players with a nostalgic red dot reticle and a slim frame. These sights are far clearer than the JAK Decimators irons, which are fairly cluttered and clunky.

Vest & Perks for the JAK Decimator

The JAK Decimator is an excellent weapon for stealth. To compliment this, we recommend the Assassins Vest. This will keep you off the mini-map, even when stationary.

For Gloves, I almost always use the Marksman gloves since they help reduce Aim Down Sight Sway and increase Flinch Resistance. This Combination will help players greatly to stay accurate in gunfights. In the Gear slot, the Mag Holster is essential, as it allows you to reload far faster. The JAK Decimator Kit has a high fire rate and long reload time, so anything you can do to get firing again faster is a must.

And that’s the best loadout for the JAK Decimator MW3 Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

