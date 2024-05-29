The DNA Bomb is one of the most iconic killstreaks in Call of Duty history, making its only appearance in Advanced Warfare. After a decade hiatus, the DNA Bomb is back in Modern Warfare 3, and players are especially curious how to earn one in Season 4.

Earning the DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3

Image via Activision

Fortunately, the DNA Bomb works exactly like the Nuke currently does in MW3. If you’re wondering how that could possibly work, the DNA Bomb is replacing the Nuke killstreak we have in multiplayer. As of Season 4, you will no longer call in the “MGB” for going on a 25 killstreak. Instead, you’ll call in the DNA Bomb, which has a new animation after it goes off. Like the Nuke, the DNA Bomb doesn’t need to be equipped in the killstreaks menu; it’s always active for all players.

The DNA Bomb still requires a 25 killstreak to earn. However, it doesn’t end the match like the old Nuke did. All that happens is the animation goes off, the entire enemy team is killed, and the enemies respawn. This means you can go for multiple DNA Bombs in a match – if you can manage two separate 25 killstreaks.

Like the old Nuke, your killstreak must consist of gun or equipment kills. Kills from other streaks don’t count toward the 25 killstreak needed for the DNA Bomb. Kills from grenades or anything like that do count toward the total, though.

If you manage a 25 killstreak, you’ll see the DNA Bomb icon pop up on your killstreak list. All you need to do to call in and hold down the killstreak button on your controller, select the DNA Bomb from the wheel, and your character calls it in. After several seconds, the bomb animation goes off, the enemy team dies, and then the match proceeds as normal.

And that’s how to earn the DNA bomb killstreak in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

