Best JAK Harbinger Loadout in MW3 Season 4

The JAK Harbinger Kit finally released in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 4. This M4 Conversion Kit turns the weapon into a fully automatic Battle Rifle, which fires High Caliber .50 Beowulf rounds. Here’s the best Loadout for the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 Season 4.

Recommended Videos

JAK Harbinger Kit Attachments in MW3

The JAK Harbinger Kit for the M4 vastly ups the damage but also increases the recoil and reduces the fire rate. As such, the best way to use this weapon is as a Battle Rifle/Marksman Rifle hybrid. The attachments we recommend help to do just that.

Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

This Optic is a perfect mid-zoom scope. With a clean reticle and minimal distractions, this is always my go-to Optic for Battle Rifles, which is the role the JAK Harbinger Kit excels at in MW3 Multiplayer.

SCHLAGER PEQ Box IV

This laser sight helps with Aim Down Sight Speed without the enemy being able to see your laser when ADS. This helps increase mobility for this weapon, which is weighed down by the JAK Harbinger Kit.

SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

The two biggest downsides to this powerful conversion kit for the M4 are Recoil and Mobility. Thankfully, this grip helps with both. When equipped, players get boosts to Aim Down Sight Speed, Vertical Recoil, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Gun Kick Control. The added Recoil Control is especially noticeable. The penalties attached to this grip are Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread and an increase in the amount of Horizontal Recoil. The Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread won’t affect players much, as it is never really worth firing this Kit in those stances. The Horizontal Recoil can be aided with our next attachment.

SAKIN ZX Grip

The Sakin ZX Grip is a great option for any weapon in the M4 Platform, but it especially benefits the JAK Harbinger. This attachment provides increases to general Recoil Control, as well as Gun Kick Control. Stacked with the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip, this reduction in Kick is very noticeable. As a downside, players will feel more Aiming Idle Sway. However, this can be countered with certain Perks.

Related: How to Earn the DNA Bomb Killstreak in MW3

Vest, Perks & Secondary for the JAK Harbinger

The Vest, Perks, and Secondary we recommend with the JAK Harbinger help it fill a support role. The purpose of this class is to control map flow and defend objectives. For the Vest, I recommend the CCT Comms Vest. This will help you and your teammates gain additional intel on enemy locations from the mini-map.

For Perks, the Marksman Gloves are the most beneficial because they reduce Sway and increase Flinch Resistance. The Stalker Boots will allow you to move faster, so you can strafe while firing at enemies. For Gear, I use the Mission Control Comlink to help create more scorestreaks so all allies will get additional air support. I usually choose the EOD Padding to help counter grenade spam when I’m playing an objective, but the Mag Holster is a good option in this class, too. The JAK Harbinger only has 15 Rounds in each Mag, so you’ll be reloading often. Last but not least, I run a full-auto Renetti to have an SMG-like pistol to swap to when enemies get too close.

And that’s the best Loadout for the JAK Harbinger Kit in MW3 Season 4.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more