Best Jane Doe Team Comps in Zenless Zone Zero

Jane Doe is a great DPS in Zenless Zone Zero due to her high damage and mobility. If you plan to use her, you can consider placing Jane Doe in one of these team compositions to increase her damage output in Zenless Zone Zero.

Recommended Videos

Best Premium Team for Jane Doe in Zenless Zone Zero

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Jane Doe

Stun: Qingyi

Defense: Seth

Bangboo: Officer Cui

Although Jane Doe has a Physical Attribute, she works surprisingly well with Qingyi and Seth in this team comp. Qingyi is arguably one of the best Stun units due to her skill in increasing the enemy’s Stun DMG Multiplier. Of course, this ability only activates when she is placed in a team with two Electric agents or Criminal Investigation Special Response Team members.

Despite being a Defense agent, Seth is a great general Anomaly support for Jane Doe. This man can create Defensive shields and inflict Anomaly Buildup RES debuff to all Attributes. Although these units have Electric attributes, placing these two characters with Jane Doe is a great idea.

The best Bangboo for this team is Officer Cui, who also deals Physical DMG. Since this party is filled with Criminal Investigation Special Response Team members, you can activate the Provisional Security Canine ability, which boosts its DMG output.

Best Disorder Team for Jane Doe

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Jane Doe

Anomaly: Grace

Defense: Seth

Bangboo: Plugboo

While Jane Doe can reliably inflict Assault, you can increase your DMG output by adding Grace to your team. In this party, you will be able to inflict the Assault Disorder status effect. In short, it is a special debuff that is activated when you inflict another Attribute Anomaly on an enemy that already suffers a status effect.

Grace is a great Anomaly agent since she can apply Shock damage while requiring minimal on-field time. She also doesn’t need to perform her Ultimate to inflict status effects, so you can save those points for Jane Doe.

Seth is still a member of this second party. Although you may prefer to use Rina, Seth can activate both Jane Doe’s and Grace’s team buffs. He’s also an important agent for this team since his High Spirit ability lets him reduce the enemy’s Anomaly Buildup RES to all Attributes.

For Bangboo, I recommend picking Plugboo over Officer Cui. This team revolves around Anomaly Disorder so you want to raise your Anomaly Buildup stat as high as possible. With two Electro units, Plugboo’s Electromancer skill will become active.

Best F2P Jane Doe Team in ZZZ

Image by The Escapist

DPS: Jane Doe

Stun: Anby

Defense: Seth

Bangboo: Electroboo

Unfortunately, Jane Doe doesn’t have any good F2P team comps due to her specialized kit. The best I can suggest is to put Anby as your Stun unit, and if possible, you still want to get Seth. He should be easier to obtain from the banner since he is only an A-rank agent, but if you don’t have him, then you can use Nicole instead.

This is not an optimal team for Jane Doe, but she can still defeat any enemies. Although you won’t be able to trigger the Disorder effect consistently like the second team, this party is still decent enough to complete most challenges. Of course, you also need to have Electroboo to increase your Anomaly Buildup.

And those are the best Jane Doe team comps in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero is now available on Android, iOS, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy