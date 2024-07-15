Best Rina Build in Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)

Alexandrina Sebastiane, or Rina for short, is an S-rank Support agent from the Victoria Household faction in Zenless Zone Zero. You can obtain her from the Standard banner or lose the 50/50. She is an excellent Support unit, but you can improve her by using her best build.

How to Build Rina in Zenless Zone Zero

Rina is a Support agent with an Electric attribute in Zenless Zone Zero. She can boost your team‘s PEN Ratio, which lets you ignore the enemy’s DEF stat. She is especially great in an Electric team since she can increase Shock duration and Electric DMG.

The Best W-Engine & Drive Disc for Rina in ZZZ

Screenshot by The Escapist.

W-Engine: Weeping Cradle

Drive Disc: 4-piece Freedom Blues and 2-piece Swing Jazz Main-stats: Slot 4: Anomaly Proficiency Slot 5: PEN Ratio Slot 6: Energy Regen Sub-stats: Anomaly Proficiency PEN Ratio ATK%



The best W-Engine for Rina is the S-rank gear Weeping Cradle in Zenless Zone Zero. This is her signature weapon, and it can boost her Energy Regen when she is off-field. This equipment also increases the team’s DMG against the enemy that has been attacked by Rina. Other viable options that you can use are:

Unfettered Game Ball

Slice of Time

Kaboom the Cannon

(Reverb) Mark II

(Reverb) Mark III

For Rina’s Drive Discs, you can equip the full set of Freedom Blues in Zenless Zone Zero. This gear can boost her Anomaly Proficiency, and her EX Special Attack also reduces the enemy’s Anomaly Buildup RES. Giving her two pieces of the Swing Jazz set is also good to increase her Energy Regen.

The Best Skill Priority for Rina

Screenshot by The Escapist

First priority: Special Attack

Second priority: Assist and Chain

Third priority: Dodge and Basic Attack

Rina will stay off-field during most of the fight, so you should upgrade her Special Attack first. Afterward, you can level up her Assist and Chain to increase her damage output. Her Dodge and Basic Attack are not that important since she is only a Support agent.

The Best Mindscape Cinema for Rina

Screenshot by The Escapist

The best Mindscape Cinema for Rina is her M1, Dance Duet. This ability lets Drusilla and Anastella stay in place for an extra five seconds after Rina launches an attack. It also boosts the buff her from Core Passive – Mini Destruction Partner by 130 percent. If you’re using an Electric team, her M6, Stormy Night’s Fright, is amazing since it boosts her Electric buff whenever she uses her EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate.

Besides building Rina in Zenless Zone Zero, you can also consider pulling for Ellen. She is the first featured S-rank agent in the limited-time banner and is currently the best Ice DPS in the game. The young woman also synergizes well with Rina and Lycaon in the Victoria Housekeeping team.

