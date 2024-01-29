With so many jobs on offer, it can be tricky to figure out which skill set best suits each member of Ichiban’s party. Here are the best jobs for every Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth character.

Best Jobs for Every Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Character

It’s worth noting that while the following pairings of characters and jobs are the optimal builds for Infinite Wealth, the game does offer a good amount of flexibility when it comes to adjusting your jobs. Thanks to a generous Skill Inheritance system, it’s entirely possible to mix and match abilities from different jobs together while still retaining a core stats spread that’s most beneficial to your selected hero. That being said, certain jobs are just better suited to particular party members. So, let’s start with the most obvious choices:

Ichiban – Hero

While it may feel like a boring and expected pick for Ichiban Kasuga, Hero is by far and away the best job for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s protagonist. Being one of Ichi’s two exclusive jobs, Hero provides him with a wealth of combat options with heavy-hitting single-strike attacks as well as massive group clears at later levels in the form of Essence of Full Swing. He’s also able to access a few support options that can help out the party when they’re in dire straits. Hero’s Restoration may just be the best revival move in the game.

If you really want to maximize Hero’s potential, you’ll want to dump a few levels into Ichiban’s other exclusive job, Sujimancer. While the ability to call forth the various Sujimon you capture is shockingly decent on offense, its support options are quite limited outside of a few decent spells. Using Skill Inheritance to bring over a handful of those damaging summons and equipping them to the Hero job makes Ichiban one of the most powerful fighters in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Kiryu – Dragon of Dojima

Again, it’s an obvious choice, but Dragon of Dojima is hands down Kiryu’s best job in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Not only does it allow the ex-Yakuza boss to switch his offensive stance to best suit the situation, but the skills it unlocks are all extremely powerful. There’s no other job that hits quite as hard as the Dragon of Dojima, especially when it comes to late-game unlocks. At Lvl. 30, Kiryu will unlock the Essence of the Dragon God spell, which may just be the most effective crowd-control attack in the whole game.

In terms of adding any additional skills into the mix through Skill Inheritance, it may be worth putting some XP into a more support-focused class like Chef. Dragon of Dojima is a tremendous class but offers little in the way of debuffs and healing. While you won’t want to place all your party’s health solely in the hands of Kiryu, it’s always good to diversify skill sets in the event that someone’s incapacitated during a battle.

Tomizawa – Pyrodancer

It may seem like a strange fit at first, but I firmly believe that the Pyromancer is the best job for Tomizawa. While he doesn’t exactly look like much of a magician, his magical prowess is generally fantastic, and while his exclusive job, Cabbie, does provide some decent skills for both ranged and melee combat, Pyromancer is just more flexible. Not only does it grant Tomi various dances that can provide consistent healing and electrical damage at the start of his turn, but he’s also able to call forth some devasting bouts of flame of turmoil to destroy his opponents.

In terms of Skill Inheritance, you can put a few levels in Desperado and bring over some area-of-effect abilities and status debuffs. They’ll only help to boost Tomi’s damage further, especially when you unlock Essence of Gaia, a massive fire attack that calls forth the power of an erupting volcano. While some enemies may be resistant to its fire damage, most will melt – if you’ll excuse the pun.

Chitose Fujinomiya – Heiress/Kunoichi

Chitose is an interesting addition to Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth‘s roster of characters. While she excels in a more supportive role, when equipped with the right skills and gear, she’s able to inflict immense single-target damage. I highly recommend leveling up Chitose’s exclusive Heiress job to unlock its plethora of healing options (Spill the Tea is a fantastic early-game skill that manages to hold its own later on) and charming abilities to hinder the party’s enemies.

With a few of those handy skills in your collection, I would then recommend bringing them over to the Kunoichi job through Skill Inheritance. This ninja-inspired class takes advantage of Chitose’s already high agility, providing her with access to skills that can inflict paralyze on groups, confuse enemies with Naruto-inspired shadow clones, and deal HEAVY damage to single targets. Throat Slitter is an incredible skill, especially in late-game boss fights. Just make sure you have healing options available, given that Kunoichi effectively turns Chitose into a bit of a glass cannon.

Nanba – Homeless Guy/Chef

Since Nanba has one of the best Magic stats in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, you’ll want to make use of his latent spell-casting abilities with jobs that grant him access to as many MP skills as possible. In the early game, Homeless Guy is great for its AOE spells like Pigeon Attack and Pigeon Storm while also providing Nanba with some excellent debuff skills like Malodorous Breath, which is incredibly effective in boss fights when you just need to weaken your foe.

Taking some of those skills over to the Chef class makes Nanba a force to be reckoned with. Sacrificing his physical prowess in battle, you’ll want to keep him from the frontline and use the Chef’s skills to dish out Burn and Bleed debuffs with moves like Wound Opener, Cutlery Crash, and Well Done. Used in unison with heavy-hitting attacks like Pressure Cooker Slam, Nanba will be able to both support the party and hold his own in a confrontation.

Adachi – Detective/Action Star

How you want to utilize Adachi in your party will determine what kind of job you assign to him. If you’re looking for someone to soak up damage and draw the attention of enemies with Rage-inducing attacks, keep him as his exclusive Detective Class. His skills are largely built around defense and drawing aggro from opponents, so Adachi can be fantastic and provide other party members openings to dish out damage during a fight.

If you’d prefer to have someone who can take slightly less of a beating but dishes out more damage, I found Adachi worked incredibly well in the Action Star job. All of his skills, while being slightly expensive in terms of MP consumption, hit resoundingly hard. Essence of Improvisation is excellent at dealing with groups of enemies while not sacrificing too much in the way of health. Combining the two through Skill Inheritance is your best bet, but I would recommend using Action Star as the base class and importing some Detective skills onto that.

Saeko – Barmaid

Probably the best Support job in the game, Saeko is best utilized when she’s equipped with her exclusive Barmaid class. While it may not seem like much when she first joins your party, you’ll want to dump plenty of time into Barmaid for one reason: Essence of Remotivation. One of the last skills Saeko will unlock, this ability allows her to revive a fallen party member to full health for only 30MP, which is resoundingly cheap. Bear in mind that she’s not exactly equipped to dish out damage on the frontline, so you’ll want to do your best to ensure Saeko is out of the line of fire.

Having said that, she does have a few good options when it comes to attacks that also drop debuffs on the enemy. Powderpuff Press is excellent for inflicting Blind (although it loses its effectiveness in the late game) and Branding Blow is great at Burning opponents, softening them up for follow-up attacks. Saeko is also fantastic and buffs the party’s attack stats, which is more than enough reason to keep her around.

Seonhee – Night Queen

While Assassin is a decent job for Seonhee, I found that Night Queen was a better suit for her particular skill set. It turns her into a significantly stronger combatant with skills that both destroy single opponents but also provide some excellent debuffs. Vital Vibration deals extended damage but also has a chance to lower an opponent’s defense, something you’ll definitely want to incorporate into several boss fight strategies. Let’s also not forget Luscious Guillotine, which knocked out many a foe during my playtime.

Probably the best Night Queen skill for Seonhee to learn is Essence of Titillating Claws, which, despite its risque animation and title, is one of the best healing spells in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Not only does it fully heal up a party member, but it also provides them with a boost to their attack, which is an unnecessary but very welcome additional effect.

Joongi – Hitman

While he may only join the party later in the game, Joongi’s exclusive Hitman job is still his best contribution in combat. What it sacrifices in defense and health, it makes up for MP and agility, meaning he’ll be able to utilize a vast array of both single-target and AOE skills to help level the playing field against groups of enemies. It helps that Hitman’s base attack also hits surprisingly hard, so do your best to boost his Defense, and you should be more than capable of putting down your foes.

Additionally, you could use Skill Inheritance to grant Joongi a few abilities from classes that would fit with the high-MP build of Hitman. Specifically, focus on bringing over some Desperado skills to provide some more options during a fight. You’ll want those debuffs in the late game, trust me.

Zhao – Gangster

One of my favorite jobs in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Gangster is easily the best job for Zhao. Not only does it provide him with some excellent offensive skills and debuffs, but it also offers healing options, which you wouldn’t expect from a job like this, but hey, let’s not look a gift horse in the mouth. Essence of Ladder Acrobatics is a wonderful crowd-clearing move that unlocks at Lvl. 30, while Essence of Phoenix Blade is one of the most powerful single-target abilities in the whole game.

To further enhance Zhao as a frontline damage dealer, I’d recommend putting some levels into the Chef job. Specifically, you want to use Skill Inheritance to bring over some of the Bleed-inducing skills, like Wound Opener, to provide some more consistent damage. Again, it’s an absolute godsend during boss encounters.

And those are the best jobs for every Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth character.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.