Best Kirara Build in Genshin Impact

Patch 3.7 of Genshin Impact introduces another new character. Kirara is a Dendro shielder who is surprisingly strong. Let’s not forget the best part though: she can turn into a catmobile and glide up walls and cliffs with ease. She’s worth adding to your account for that alone! If you pull Kirara and want to use her in your Genshin Impact team or just make her strong for exploring, then follow this build guide.

How Best to Build Kirara in Genshin Impact

Kirara scales off HP and can get a shield stack that absorbs nearly as much damage as a Zhongli shield. She also has some great team comps that make use of her Dendro abilities, and you can find our guide for the best ones here.

Kirara’s Elemental Burst isn’t the most impactful, so it’s not necessary to build a lot of Energy Recharge. Instead, you can use it every other rotation and stack more HP for bigger shields.

Artifacts and Stats

There are a few different set options for Kirara depending on your team. If she’s the only Dendro character in the line-up, you’ll want to give her a four-piece Deepwood Memories, which is the best for most solo Dendro users. If Kirara is in a Bloom or Hyperbloom team, having an Elemental Mastery bonus will be more beneficial and there will likely be another character who can use the Deepwood set better. In this scenario, it’s best to go with a four-piece Instructor Set for a large amount of Elemental Mastery plus an Elemental Mastery buff for the whole team.

Tenacity of the Millelith is best for teams where attackers would benefit from the attack buff the set provides. It’s also one of the best sets for maximizing Kirara’s shielding capacity, making it an excellent choice for something like a Quicken or Aggravate team.

For implicit stats on Artifacts, you’ll want HP% on the Sands, Goblet, and Circlet unless you’re using the Favonius Sword. If that’s the case, Crit Rate is a good Circlet option. For sub stats, make sure you have at least 100 – 120% Energy Recharge, then focus on HP%, HP, and Crit Rate if using the Favonius Sword.

Weapons

The best weapon for Kirara is the Favonius Sword because it helps to provide the whole team with much needed Elemental Recharge as well as herself for more reliable ability usage. You should aim for Crit Chance sub stats to reliably trigger the passive ability.

If you don’t have the Favonius Sword, Sacrificial Sword is a good backup option to similarly help with Energy Recharge. Otherwise, Sapwood Blade is a craftable option that also provides Kirara with Energy Recharge and some Elemental Mastery to characters that interact with the leaf created by the weapon’s passive ability.

That’s all there is to building Kirara in Genshin Impact. She’s an excellent Dendro shielder who is well designed and performs much better than expected with a surprisingly good kit. Best of luck if you’re trying to Wish for her!