Best Klee Build in Genshin Impact

If you’re excited for the rerun of Klee in Genshin Impact, you’re not alone! It’s been an entire patch cycle since Klee last featured in patch 2.8. After many months, she’s back on the limited character banner for those who missed out on snagging her or have only started playing after that patch. If you do pull Klee in Genshin Impact, this guide will take you through how best to build her to get the most out of her on-field damage-dealing skills.

Weapons

You have quite a few weapons options that work really well with Klee. Out of the 5-star weapons, Kagura’s Verity is the best for Klee (and the best overall weapon for her). Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, which is currently on the weapon banner, is also a great choice, though a small step down from Kagura’s Verity. Skyward Atlas is also a valid 5-star weapon for Klee; it has a solid attack stat, but it’s not better than Klee’s best 4-star option.

Klee’s best 4-star weapon is the Widsith. This can be her best in-slot weapon at Refinement level 5, but it remains very strong even at lower Refinements. Solar Pearl from the Battle Pass is another excellent weapon for Klee thanks to its nice Crit rate stats. Lastly, Sacrificial Fragments is the best weapon for Klee if you’re using a Burgeon team where you want Elemental Mastery to ramp up your reaction damage.

Artifact Set

Klee’s best Artifact set is actually a split set; you’ll want a 2-piece Crimson Witch of Flames and a 2-piece Attack % set like Gladiator’s Finale or Shimenawa’s Resonance. This is the best way to build Klee to be universally good no matter the team comp you’re using her in.

Artifact Stats

For Artifact main stats, you’ll want Attack % on the Hourglass, Pyro Damage % on the Goblet, and Crit Rate or Crit Damage on the Circlet. For sub stats, you should prioritize the following: Energy Recharge until you have around 140% > Crit Rate/Crit Damage > Attack % > Attack. If you’re running a Burgeon team, then Elemental Mastery becomes equal in priority to Attack %.

That covers it for the best way to build Klee in Genshin Impact. If you happen to pull Klee, give this build a try and check out our team comps for her to make sure you’re nuking enemies with her in no time!