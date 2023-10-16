Picking out a skin to buy for your favorite guns in Counter-Strike 2 can always be such a tough choice. Most of the nice looking skins are pricey so you want to choose one that you’ll really be happy to use for a good long while. You can always re-sell it but you’ll have to cop the exorbitantly high Steam Marketplace fees, which can be painful. In this article we’ll be taking a look at some of the best looking skins for the M4A1-S to consider when buying a skin for the gun in CS2.

Best Looking M4A1-S Skins in CS2, Ranked

I’ve tried to exclude most of the prohibitively expensive skins from this list aside from one which I do think looks too good to not be on the list. I find Minimal Wear to be the best looking finish for the cost so I’ve based the current pricing for these skins at the cost of buying them Minimal Wear.

5 – M4A1-S Decimator

Clocking in at around $29 this skin has gotten a glow up in CS2, easily making it one of the best looking. It used to look a bit bland in CS:GO but now with the new textures and lighting it’s got a really nice blue and silver metallic finish that looks great in game. Paired up the the pink geometric patterns highlighting the front, top, bottom and back of the gun you’ll have a skin that really pops in game for a reasonable price.

4 – M4A1-S Nightmare

Coming in at $27 we have the awesome Nightmare skin in CS2. It’s mix of blue and black looks awesome on the gun. The demonic creature design on the side looks awesome and really stands out when you inspect the gun in-game.

3 – M4A1-S Player Two

This anime inspired skin has a really unique design that will set you back around $62. It’s got bright oranges and blues that really pop in-game. The branding and character designs also look awesome when you inspect the gun. This skin also has a very popular craft shown off in the image above where you can buy and add on the Bish Bash and Bosh holographic stickers to add even more shine to the skin while adding a manga flair.

2 – M4A1-S Hyper Beast

The Hyper Beast is a CS classic. It will cost you around $72, but you’ll be getting one of the most awesome looking designs in the game. The placement of the beasts eye is perfect on the M4A1 and really makes the skin look super menacing. The colors look excellent in CS2’s new lighting and you really won’t be disappointed owning this skin, easily making it one of the best looking in the game.

1 – M4A1-S Printstream

The Printstream skin is one of the most desirable of all the M4A1-S skins. Despite not being that old of a skin, it already commands an impressive price tag of around $400. It’s got a beautifully clean black and white design with some cool branding and holographic components. What really makes this skin top tier is the unique pearlescent effect over the white of the skin. It’s worth noting that the upgrade to CS2 broke the pearlescent effect, but Valve have been making tweaks, and it’s already starting to be updated back to it’s full glory!

Those are the five best looking skins for the M4A1-S weapon in CS2 that you should consider if looking to buy a skin. There are options from cheap to expensive and each of them are looking pretty darn awesome in the new Source 2 engine so you really can’t go wrong!

