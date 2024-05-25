M870 inspect in XDefiant.
Best M870 Loadout in XDefiant

Maximum firepower.
Fast-paced attacks up close and personal are what XDefiant is all about, which makes the M870 one of the best weapon options in the game. My guide will provide the best loadout for this shotgun so you can start tearing through enemies.

XDefiant: Best M870 Loadout and Class

M870 stats screen in XDefiant.

The M870 is easily the best shotgun due to its ammo capacity and the potential to easily one-shot kill enemies. With the right setup, you can get five kills without ever having to reload the weapon. But you can still easily load one shell at a time to keep up. Below you can find all the attachments needed to turn this shotgun into a monster on the map.

  • Barrel: Heavy
  • Muzzle: Barrel Extender
  • Front Rail: Pistol Grip
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw Grip
  • Stock: Padded Stock

Two of the most important attachments for this build are the Barrel Extender and the Heavy Barrel. By default, the M870 has some fantastic damage but can easily fall short of a one-shot kill by just a fraction of health. Using a Barrel Extender ensures that the gun gets more damage range at close or medium distances. However, it also adds a 10% reduction in sprint-to-fire time. We could have used a different barrel for a bit more range, but the Heavy Barrel adds a 5% damage boost. That way we get the range on the muzzle and the extra damage on the barrel. We need to be the Vector .45 ACP in one way or another.

Adding the Pistol Grip and the Quick Draw Grips will negate the negatives added by the Barrel Extender. If we had a Choke instead, the mobility on the M870 would take more of a hit. Keep in mind that speed is key in XDefiant, and that remains even more true for shotguns. There needs to be a mix of damage and mobility for success. With all five attachments in this loadout, we can easily meet that goal.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

