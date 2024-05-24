XDefiant has several Factions available to choose from. Each has its own unique set of abilities, which can give you an edge in XDefiant’s competitive multiplayer matches. Here are all the Factions in XDefiant, ranked from worst to best.

All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best

5) DedSec

Unfortunately, XDefiant‘s hardest Faction to unlock is its hardest to succeed with. Fittingly for this group of hackers, they have support abilities relating to tech. However, this makes them not as useful as other Factions. The Lockout Ultra is fairly underwhelming, as it only allows you to defend against Abilities and Ultras in a small area.

The Hijack ability can be useful, as it allows you to take over enemy gadgets, and in objective modes, swapping control of shields and heals can swap who has the advantage. The fabricator passive trait is also a nice bonus to have, as it allows players to regenerate grenades. However, the Spiderbot will do more to annoy foes than to actually defeat them. So, DedSec is an underwhelming faction and seemingly the least popular in XDefiant.

4) Cleaners

The Cleaners are a good Faction to use for XDefiant players who fit a slayer role. While not as helpful on objectives, Cleaners can deal lots of damage. This starts even with their passive trait, which adds Incendiary ammo to all weapons. It decreases effectiveness at range but does some burn damage after the enemies are hit. That can be great for netting assists, even after you’re killed. In turn, this can help you level up your weapons quite a bit.

The Cleaners’ Ultra is pretty epic, giving players a flamethrower called The Purifier for a limited time. It is a really powerful weapon but is only effective at close range. However, the Incinerator Drone and Firebomb abilities are weak. They can be useful in extremely specific situations, but I’ve found it hard to make good use of them organically. As such, I would not recommend this Faction unless you’re playing a mode without much focus on objectives.

3) Libertad

Libertad is a great Faction for support roles. While this group of freedom fighters may not be the best for going on a massive rampage, this healer class is a vital part of any team. Their passive trait will heal you and nearby allies at all times, which does an excellent job of keeping teams alive.

Libertad’s Ultra deploys a medical backpack with an area of effect bonus. Within the area, players will heal faster and have double health for a limited time. It is one of the best Ultras in the game and can be used for some really clutch plays to take over an objective or defend it at the last second. With a perfectly timed use of this ability, players can be practically unstoppable with double the health of their opponents.

The Faction’s abilities also do a great job of healing yourself and nearby teammates. I prefer to use El Remedio, which spawns a healing gas canister. Placing it on an objective can be extremely helpful and gives a great edge to locking down an area. It also lasts for around 30 seconds and has a relatively forgiving cooldown when it is destroyed or expires.

2) Echelon

The Echelon Faction empowers players with the gear of Splinter Cell’s Super Spies. The passive trait is incredible, as it ensures players will not appear on an enemy’s minimap. That frees up attachment slots because players won’t have to use the Recon Barrel or any Suppressors to keep a low profile.

Echelon’s Ultra, the Sonar Goggles, is incredibly lethal. It fits in the “golden gun” style of Hero Shooter abilities. It provides players with a powerful 5.7 Pistol, which can eliminate enemies in one or two shots. In addition, the goggles reveal enemies with a bright red glow, making them easy to track and kill.

Both of the Activated Abilities available for the Echelon Faction are also very useful. The Digital Ghillie Suit will make players invisible for a short time, allowing you to escape a firefight, position yourself to get a critical kill, or play an objective. The Intel Suit works like a nerfed version of the Sonar Goggles, pinging enemies with a similar red glow, but only in pulsing waves for a brief time. With all this considered, the Echelon Faction is incredibly viable and a must-use for players who like to flank and be stealthy.

1) Phantoms

As the literal poster Faction for XDefiant, players are probably all too familiar with these future soldiers from Ghost Recon. They are essentially the tanks of the XDefiant Factions. The Hardened passive trait is an absolute monster, increasing health from 100 to 120.

In addition, the Ultra and Abilities also tank loads of damage. The AEGIS spawns a spherical plasma shield with a powerful electric gun. The weapon cannot shoot outside of the shield but will be lethal to any enemy who steps inside it. The Mag Barrier spawns a high-tech shield, which you and friendlies can shoot through while enemies cannot. This ability can be destroyed with focused fire and has a fairly long cooldown. Still, it is very powerful and can change the tide of battle when used in the right place at the right time. The Blitz Shield Ability is not as useful, as it is essentially just a Riot Shield. Still, it can be effective at blocking damage.

All in all, the ability to block incoming damage and survive more of it makes the Phantoms an absolutely overpowered pick that dominates the lobbies in XDefiant. This Faction can be annoying to go up against but very satisfying to use. Still, I’m hoping it catches a nerf sooner than later, so players don’t feel so strongly pulled to this Faction over the others.

And that is every Faction in XDefiant, ranked worst to best.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

