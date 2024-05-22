How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction in XDefiant

There are five factions you can use in XDefiant, but the DeadSec faction is the only one you need to unlock at a base level. To help you get initiated with the Watch Dogs squad, I’ll explain how you can access the characters.

Recommended Videos

XDefiant: How to Unlock the DeadSec Faction

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Earn 700,000 XP in the Major challenge or purchase XCoins to unlock the DeadSec Faction. Since XDefiant is a free-to-play game, you won’t need to spend money on gameplay-altering additions. DeadSec falls into the category, but you still need to put in some work to use them. For the first week in the game, the faction is tied to a 700,000 XP challenge. All you need to do is play matches and earn as many kills as you can to rack up the points. The XP challenge should still be around after major challenges change. You’re going to need all that XP for the max level anyway.

Your other option is to purchase XCoins. As a free-to-play game, most of the monetization is going to come from microtransactions and the cosmetic shop. You can skip the 700,000 XP challenge entirely by purchasing 1,000 XCoins. There is also founders pack option that gives you instant access to all the Year 1 Factions ahead. Either way, you need to use some XCoins if you don’t want to grind out all the XP.

Related: Best Controller Settings in XDefiant

Many of the DeadSec faction skins are tied to the Battle Pass. However, that is not the same as access to the faction, so don’t waste your money if you don’t want cosmetics. I would recommend jumping into modes like Domination or Zone Control for the most action and plenty of chances to grind out XP. Soon enough, the faction will be yours and you can try out all their hacktivist abilities.

XDefiant is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more