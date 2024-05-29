mega rayquaza pokemon go
Best Mega Rayquza Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 29, 2024 03:46 pm

Pokemon GO Players have the month of June to prepare for Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day, and they might want to take every moment to prepare. That’s why we’ve come up with a list of the best Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokemon GO!

Mega Rayquaza Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Rayquaza is a dual Dragon/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon, which means it is 2.5x vulnerable to Ice-type moves. It’s also 1.6x vulnerable to Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. While Ice may seem like the best choice, Mega Rayquaza has a 1/3 chance to bring a Rock-type charged attack that could wipe the floor with unsuspecting players.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-rayquaza
Mega Rayquaza		Dragon/FlyingIce
Rock
Dragon
Fairy		Dragon
Fire
Ice
Flying
Bug
Grass
Fighting		Fire
Water
Grass
Rock
Steel

Mega Rayquaza can only bring two moves to Elite Raid Battles, but they can be a mix of Dragon, Flying, and Rock-type attacks. This gives Rayquaza a little bit more coverage but nothing that’s too hard to counter. Just make sure to avoid Dragon-type Pokemon, as Dragon Tail and Outrage make Dragon types useless.

Best Mega Rayquaza Counters in Pokemon GO

So, it’s time to answer the burning question… are Ice-types the best choice for Mega Rayquaza raids? The answer: kind of. Ice types by themselves are a risk, but dual typing can help negate some of the damage. Plus, there’s only a 1/3 chance that Rayquaza brings a Rock-type move, and it’s a charged attack, so it won’t be used often.

Here are the top 10 Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokemon GO:

PokemonMoves
mamoswine
Mamoswine		Powder Snow
Avalanche
mega-glalie
Mega Glalie		Frost Breath
Avalanche
cetitan
Cetitan		Ice Shard
Avalanche
mega-abomasnow
Mega Abomasnow		Powder Snow
Weather Ball
mewtwo
Mewtwo		Psycho Cut
Ice Beam
mega-gardevoir
Mega Gardevoir		Charm
Triple Axel
Glaceon
Glaceon		Frost Breath
Avalanche
weavile
Weavile		Ice Shard
Avalanche
walrein
Walrein		Frost Breath
Icicle Spear
articuno
Articuno		Frost Breath
Triple Axel

Mega Rayquaza is a pain in the butt to take down, and being an Elite Raid boss makes it even more difficult, as you can’t call in help from Remote Raiders. That said, we recommend a minimum of five trainers to take on these raids, each with a full team of Pokemon at or above 3,500 CP.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].