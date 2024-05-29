Best Mega Rayquza Raid Counters In Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Pokemon GO Players have the month of June to prepare for Mega Rayquaza Elite Raid Day, and they might want to take every moment to prepare. That’s why we’ve come up with a list of the best Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokemon GO!

Mega Rayquaza Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Rayquaza is a dual Dragon/Flying-type Legendary Pokemon, which means it is 2.5x vulnerable to Ice-type moves. It’s also 1.6x vulnerable to Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. While Ice may seem like the best choice, Mega Rayquaza has a 1/3 chance to bring a Rock-type charged attack that could wipe the floor with unsuspecting players.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Rayquaza Dragon/Flying Ice

Rock

Dragon

Fairy Dragon

Fire

Ice

Flying

Bug

Grass

Fighting Fire

Water

Grass

Rock

Steel

Mega Rayquaza can only bring two moves to Elite Raid Battles, but they can be a mix of Dragon, Flying, and Rock-type attacks. This gives Rayquaza a little bit more coverage but nothing that’s too hard to counter. Just make sure to avoid Dragon-type Pokemon, as Dragon Tail and Outrage make Dragon types useless.

Best Mega Rayquaza Counters in Pokemon GO

So, it’s time to answer the burning question… are Ice-types the best choice for Mega Rayquaza raids? The answer: kind of. Ice types by themselves are a risk, but dual typing can help negate some of the damage. Plus, there’s only a 1/3 chance that Rayquaza brings a Rock-type move, and it’s a charged attack, so it won’t be used often.

Here are the top 10 Mega Rayquaza counters in Pokemon GO:

Pokemon Moves

Mamoswine Powder Snow

Avalanche

Mega Glalie Frost Breath

Avalanche

Cetitan Ice Shard

Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow Powder Snow

Weather Ball

Mewtwo Psycho Cut

Ice Beam

Mega Gardevoir Charm

Triple Axel

Glaceon Frost Breath

Avalanche

Weavile Ice Shard

Avalanche

Walrein Frost Breath

Icicle Spear

Articuno Frost Breath

Triple Axel

Mega Rayquaza is a pain in the butt to take down, and being an Elite Raid boss makes it even more difficult, as you can’t call in help from Remote Raiders. That said, we recommend a minimum of five trainers to take on these raids, each with a full team of Pokemon at or above 3,500 CP.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

