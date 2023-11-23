Fallout 4 may be a fantastic game, but we all know that there are things it could be doing better. Given that Bethesda is finished with major content updates, you might as well make your own adjustments. Here are the best mods for Fallout 4.

As is customary for our best mod articles, the first thing you should install is the Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch. A collection of mods gathered by dedicated creators, this mods fixes “hundreds of gameplay, quest, NPC, object, item, text, and placement bugs.” Look, it’s no secret that Fallout 4 is an exceptionally buggy game, and while it may not be as janky as something like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, there are still many issues that Bethesda didn’t address after the game’s launch.

The best part about the Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch is that it was created with safety in mind, meaning that players who choose to install it won’t have to worry about the stability of the game. No unsafe changes will be made to Fallout 4, so the overall experience of installing and using the mod should be seamless. It’s also from the same group that made the exquisite Unofficial Skyrim Patch, so you know that what you’re getting will only enhance an already stellar game.

The other worst-kept secret about Fallout 4 is that its dialogue system wasn’t fantastic. While the options players could choose in conversation were represented as full sentences, what usually comes out of the character’s mouth is very different both in terms of content and intonation. It ruins the role-playing experience when you try and be a good soul, only for your character to constantly speak like the most irritable man in the Commonwealth Wasteland. The Full Dialogue Interface overhauls the conversation system, so you actually know what you’re getting.

It’s a small yet impactful change as the dialogue represented by the conversation trees actually reflects what your character is going to say. It seems like an unnecessary mod to include, but frankly, if this is the quality we have to live with, then I’d recommend going the extra mile. It’s just nice not to have to constantly guess what your Vault Dweller is going to say every time some errant NPC prompts them for a chat.

Much like most other Bethesda RPGs, the beginning of the game is great the first time you play it, and after that, it’s pretty tedious to have to sit through it all. If you’d rather skip all the backstory about cryogenics and Shawn’s abduction, then you should install the Start Me Up mod. It adds a slew of new backgrounds to choose from, as well as 800 dialogue edits that validate your new selection. It’s a great way to skip the slow start and get straight into the action.

While that already sounds impressive, there’s actually a whole lot more to Start Me Up. The kind of extensive overhaul it provides means players don’t even need to be Shawn’s parent, allowing them to take on an entirely original character of their own creation. Considering that many have criticized Fallout 4 for removing many of the role-playing elements that originally made the series so popular, it’s great to have those options back, even if it is through the power of mods.

A major aspect of Fallout 4 is starting a new life in the Commonwealth Wasteland, and to do that, you’ll need to make a community of like-minded individuals. Unfortunately, many of the settlers you come across as you stroll across the map are disappointing in their variety. The Better Settlers mod adds over 240 unique NPCs to Fallout 4, spread across the various cities and hamlet. Many of them can even be recruited to reside within your established settlements. It’s always nice not to have to worry about doppelgangers wandering the streets.

While that may be an extensive overhaul already, you can take it even further with options to customize each individual settler with unique facial traits, clothes, and aesthetics to ensure that no two people look even close to similar. Of course, this doesn’t apply to all the named characters, but there’s enough variety in all of them that you shouldn’t feel the need to replace them all.

Speaking about bringing more role-playing elements into Fallout 4, the Armorsmith Extended mode takes the clothing and armor systems and improves upon them in every way. Adjusting 16 aspects of the game, including the ability to wear any and all clothing underneath armor pieces and the addition of moddable clothes, there’s hardly a better cosmetic mod for Fallout 4.

While it may not be the most essential, Armorsmith Extended is the kind of mod that, once you have it installed, you’ll likely never remove it from the game. Having such a massive range of options in terms of both your character’s aesthetic appearance and defenses is a godsend when so much of the Commonwealth Wasteland is out to tear you limb from limb. Also, it’s a small thing, but being able to wear a hat AND a gas mask is just neat.

If you’ve put any significant amount of time into Fallout 4, you’re likely familiar with that red outline that surrounds a structure or item whenever you want to build it somewhere VAGUELY odd. The Place Everywhere mod does exactly what it says on the tin and allows players to build their settlements wherever their hearts desire.

With all the horrific monsters roaming around the world, it seems logical to build your home base in the treetops, right? Perhaps you’d prefer to have a taste of life on the open sea? Just run on over to the nearest river/dam/ocean and start dropping your structures into the water, knowing that the only thing you have to worry about at that point is the Mirelurks that are probably just below the surface. Truly, nowhere is safe in the Commonwealth…