The MTZ-556 is one of the best Assault Rifles you can use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). In this guide, we’ll be going over the best way to build it out with attachments to get the fastest time to kill possible.

Best MTZ-556 Build in CoD: MW3

Rear Grip – Rival Ace Grip

This grip massively improves the time it takes to aim down sights. With an Assault Rifle, you want to be as quick at scoping in as possible to win those close to medium-range engagements. This grip is amazing at helping you do just that. You also gain Aim Walking Speed, Sprint to Fire Speed and Movement Speed. That is all very valuable for an AR user in MW3. The trade-off is Finch Resistance and Gun Kick Control, which does suck, but we gain some of those stats back with the next attachment.

Stock – MTZ Marauder Stock

This stock makes it super easy to control the recoil and kick of the gun. It almost feels like it turns it into a bit of a laser beam with this attachment. You lose out on some of the stats gained with the Rival Ace Grip, but it’s all about a good balance with attachments.

Sight – Slate Reflector

You can use any scope you like as long as it’s not intrusive and doesn’t have magnification. However, the Slate Reflector is a nice, clear, and easy-to-use scope that does the job very well.

Barrel – MTZ Rowan XL-356

Now, this barrel slows down the speed of the MTZ-556 a lot, but in return, you get a crazy amount of Recoil Control, Gun Kick Control, and less Aiming Idle Sway. While it will make you a little slower at close range, it really kicks the accuracy up to 11 so that you’ll get kills much faster in MW3.

Muzzle – VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

This suppressor makes you invisible on the map when firing, which is a huge benefit, as it stops enemy players from hunting you down as easily. You’ll be able to keep your Killstreaks going much easier with this attachment. You also gain a ton of Bullet Velocity as well as some extra Damage Range, which are important for improving how quickly you can gun down enemies. This makes it much quicker, and it can often take a whole bullet less to kill, which goes a long way.

Underbarrel – SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

This grip really helps balance out some of the Aim Down Sight Speed you lose out on with the previous attachments. It also adds in some Sprint to Fire Speed and more accuracy-boosting stats, which is excellent. The trade-off is that it will be ineffective when hip firing, but you shouldn’t be doing that with this weapon anyway in MW3.