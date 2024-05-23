P90 Loadout in XDefiant
Best P90 Loadout in XDefiant

An SMG that packs a punch.
Joey Carr
Published: May 23, 2024 12:14 pm

XDefiant features four distinct submachine guns, all possessing different strengths and weaknesses. While the MP7 might be running the show for now, that doesn’t mean the other SMGs, like the P90, aren’t worth using.

Perhaps the next best SMG is the P90, which has the best ammo capacity in its class and amazing mobility. Though its accuracy and damage range are lacking, I’ll be looking to increase those stats with my P90 loadout in XDefiant.

Best P90 Loadout in XDefiant

With the P90’s strong mobility by default, we don’t need to focus on that stat as much as others. To compete with the likes of the MP7, the P90 needs to be more accurate and kill quicker. Fortunately, both areas of need can be addressed with its loadout.

You can see my recommended loadout for the P90 below:

  • Barrel: Chome-Lined Barrel
  • Front Rail: Tactical
  • Magazine: Quick Mag
  • Stock: Padded
  • Rear Grip: Quick Draw
The P90 in XDefiant.

Starting us off is the Chrome-Lined Barrel, which provides a 20% boost for short- and medium-range damage. This allows the P90 to kill much quicker and puts it close to the level of the MP7 in terms of time-to-kill. To address the accuracy concerns of the SMG, I have equipped the Tactical Front Rail, increasing recoil recovery by 35%, and the Padded Stock, adding more recoil recovery and stability improvements. The Tactical Front Rail boosts aim down sights speed by a small margin as well.

For a little more mobility, the Quick Draw attachment gives the P90 even more of it, improving ADS speed and sprint-to-fire time. Rounding things out is the Quick Mag magazine, giving you 10% faster reload speeds. With the P90 having a larger base magazine, it has a slower reload speed than other SMGs, so you’ll want to ensure you’re not at a disadvantage when reloading.

