Best Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Counters: Weaknesses & Raid Day Guide

The ancient Arrow Quill Pokemon, Hisuian Decidueye, is taking the spotlight in Pokemon GO‘s upcoming Raid Day, and here are the best Decidueye counters you can use to exploit its weaknesses.

Hisuian Decidueye Weaknesses in Pokemon GO

First introduced in the Generation 4 spin-off Pokemon Legends Arceus, Hisuain Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon and an alternate third-stage evolution to the Rowlet line.

Hisuian Decidueye is weak to Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying-type moves. However, take advantage of Hisuian Decidueye’s 4x weakness to Flying-type moves.

Pokemon Typing Vulnerable to Resistant to Strong against

Hisuian Decidueye Grass/Fighting Flying (4x)

Fire

Ice

Poison

Bug Water

Electric

Grass

Ground

Rock

Dark Normal

Ice

Rock

Dark

Steel

Water

Ground

Rock

Best Hisuian Decidueye Counters in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Decidueye appears in 3-star raids, which most trainers should be able to take down on their own. If not, then an extra pair of hands, or maybe two, should make Hisuian Decidueye raids a piece of cake.

And to make them even easier, here are the best counters for Hisuian Decidueye during Pokemon GO Raid Day. Again, we can’t recommend Flying-type Pokemon enough, as they will cut through H Decidueye with ease.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Rayquaza/Ray Air Slash

Dragon Ascent

Moltres Wing Attack

Sky Attack

Yveltal Gust

Oblivion Wing

Staraptor (Shadow) Gust

Fly

Mega Pidgeot Gust

Brave Bird

Mamoswine (Shadow) Powder Snow

Avalanche

Blaziken/ Mega Blaziken Fire Spin

Blast Burn Bolded moves require Elite TM

Can Hisuian Decidueye Raids be Shiny?

Yes, Hisuian Decidueye can be shiny in 3-star Pokemon GO raids. And, since Hisuina Decidueye is featured in a Raid Day event, the odds of finding a Shiny are 1/10 as opposed to the standard 1/500.

That’s everything you need to know about taking on Hisuian Decidueye in 3-star raids. For a glimpse into the future of Pokemon GO raiding, check out our Raid Schedule. It’s regularly updated with upcoming raid events.