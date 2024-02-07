Best Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Counters: Weaknesses & Raid Day Guide

The ancient Arrow Quill Pokemon, Hisuian Decidueye, is taking the spotlight in Pokemon GO‘s upcoming Raid Day, and here are the best Decidueye counters you can use to exploit its weaknesses.
Hisuian Decidueye Weaknesses in Pokemon GO
First introduced in the Generation 4 spin-off Pokemon Legends Arceus, Hisuain Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon and an alternate third-stage evolution to the Rowlet line.
Hisuian Decidueye is weak to Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying-type moves. However, take advantage of Hisuian Decidueye’s 4x weakness to Flying-type moves.
|Pokemon
|Typing
|Vulnerable to
|Resistant to
|Strong against
Hisuian Decidueye
|Grass/Fighting
|Flying (4x)
Fire
Ice
Poison
Bug
|Water
Electric
Grass
Ground
Rock
Dark
|Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Water
Ground
Rock
Best Hisuian Decidueye Counters in Pokemon GO
Hisuian Decidueye appears in 3-star raids, which most trainers should be able to take down on their own. If not, then an extra pair of hands, or maybe two, should make Hisuian Decidueye raids a piece of cake.
And to make them even easier, here are the best counters for Hisuian Decidueye during Pokemon GO Raid Day. Again, we can’t recommend Flying-type Pokemon enough, as they will cut through H Decidueye with ease.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Rayquaza/Ray
|Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
Moltres
|Wing Attack
Sky Attack
Yveltal
|Gust
Oblivion Wing
Staraptor (Shadow)
|Gust
Fly
Mega Pidgeot
|Gust
Brave Bird
Mamoswine (Shadow)
|Powder Snow
Avalanche
Blaziken/ Mega Blaziken
|Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Can Hisuian Decidueye Raids be Shiny?
Yes, Hisuian Decidueye can be shiny in 3-star Pokemon GO raids. And, since Hisuina Decidueye is featured in a Raid Day event, the odds of finding a Shiny are 1/10 as opposed to the standard 1/500.
That’s everything you need to know about taking on Hisuian Decidueye in 3-star raids. For a glimpse into the future of Pokemon GO raiding, check out our Raid Schedule. It’s regularly updated with upcoming raid events.