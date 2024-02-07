GuidesVideo Games

Best Pokemon GO Hisuian Decidueye Counters: Weaknesses & Raid Day Guide

pokemon go hisuian decidueye raid day

The ancient Arrow Quill Pokemon, Hisuian Decidueye, is taking the spotlight in Pokemon GO‘s upcoming Raid Day, and here are the best Decidueye counters you can use to exploit its weaknesses.

Hisuian Decidueye Weaknesses in Pokemon GO

First introduced in the Generation 4 spin-off Pokemon Legends Arceus, Hisuain Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon and an alternate third-stage evolution to the Rowlet line.

Hisuian Decidueye is weak to Fire, Ice, Poison, and Flying-type moves. However, take advantage of Hisuian Decidueye’s 4x weakness to Flying-type moves.

PokemonTypingVulnerable toResistant toStrong against
Decidueye-Hisui
Hisuian Decidueye		Grass/FightingFlying (4x)
Fire
Ice
Poison
Bug		Water
Electric
Grass
Ground
Rock
Dark		Normal
Ice
Rock
Dark
Steel
Water
Ground
Rock

Best Hisuian Decidueye Counters in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Decidueye appears in 3-star raids, which most trainers should be able to take down on their own. If not, then an extra pair of hands, or maybe two, should make Hisuian Decidueye raids a piece of cake.

And to make them even easier, here are the best counters for Hisuian Decidueye during Pokemon GO Raid Day. Again, we can’t recommend Flying-type Pokemon enough, as they will cut through H Decidueye with ease.

PokemonMoves
rayquaza pokemon home
Mega Rayquaza/Ray		Air Slash
Dragon Ascent
shiny moltres
Moltres		Wing Attack
Sky Attack
yveltal
Yveltal		Gust
Oblivion Wing
staraptor
Staraptor (Shadow)		Gust
Fly
mega-pidgeot
Mega Pidgeot		Gust
Brave Bird
mamoswine pokemon home
Mamoswine (Shadow)		Powder Snow
Avalanche
mega-blaziken
Blaziken/ Mega Blaziken		Fire Spin
Blast Burn
Bolded moves require Elite TM

Can Hisuian Decidueye Raids be Shiny?

hisuian decidueye shiny vs normal

Yes, Hisuian Decidueye can be shiny in 3-star Pokemon GO raids. And, since Hisuina Decidueye is featured in a Raid Day event, the odds of finding a Shiny are 1/10 as opposed to the standard 1/500.

That’s everything you need to know about taking on Hisuian Decidueye in 3-star raids. For a glimpse into the future of Pokemon GO raiding, check out our Raid Schedule. It’s regularly updated with upcoming raid events.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
