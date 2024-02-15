Best Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Mega Absol is among the coolest Gen 3 Pokemon to receive a revamped design when Mega Evolutions were introduced to the franchise, and here is how players can counter this Dark-type doggo in Pokemon GO.

Mega Absol Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Absol is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves. But there are very few types you’ll need to avoid, as Mega Absol raids aren’t the most challenging battles the game has to offer.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Absol Dark Fighting

Bug

Fairy Psychic

Ghost Psychic

Ghost

Dark

More than anything, you’ll want to avoid taking Pokemon that are Psychic or Ghost-type, as Mega Absol’s Dark-type moves are Super Effective against them. With the added power from Mega Evolving, these two types won’t last long in combat.

Best Mega Absol Counters in Pokemon GO

Pokemon with Fighting-type moves are your best bet when heading into Mega Absol raids. The list below are the ten best counters to Mega Absol. Some are exclusive to limited-time raids, while others are easily obtainable through daily play.

Pokemon Moveset

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Machamp (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow) Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow) Charm

Dazzling Gleam

Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail

Dragon Ascent

Hariyama (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr Counter

Dynamic Punch

Granbull (Shadow) Charm

Play Rough

Volcarona Bug Bite

Bug Buzz

Mega Beedrill Bug Bite

X-Scissor

How To Beat Mega Absol Raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Absol isn’t the most powerful Mega Evolution in the franchise. Even in raids against Psychic or Ghost-type bosses, Mega Absol falls to the wayside as there are several other Dark-type Pokemon with stronger attack powers.

With that said, we advise taking around five trainers into Mega Absol raids. Make sure their teams consist of high-level Fighting types with CPs between 3500 and 4000. You can easily find raid-ready teammates by using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.

If this Mega Evolution isn’t one you want to add to your roster, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are coming to a gym near you.