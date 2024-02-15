Best Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Counters: Weaknesses & How To Beat

Mega Absol is among the coolest Gen 3 Pokemon to receive a revamped design when Mega Evolutions were introduced to the franchise, and here is how players can counter this Dark-type doggo in Pokemon GO.
Mega Absol Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
Absol is a pure Dark-type Pokemon, making it vulnerable to Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves. But there are very few types you’ll need to avoid, as Mega Absol raids aren’t the most challenging battles the game has to offer.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mega Absol
|Dark
|Fighting
Bug
Fairy
|Psychic
Ghost
|Psychic
Ghost
Dark
More than anything, you’ll want to avoid taking Pokemon that are Psychic or Ghost-type, as Mega Absol’s Dark-type moves are Super Effective against them. With the added power from Mega Evolving, these two types won’t last long in combat.
Best Mega Absol Counters in Pokemon GO
Pokemon with Fighting-type moves are your best bet when heading into Mega Absol raids. The list below are the ten best counters to Mega Absol. Some are exclusive to limited-time raids, while others are easily obtainable through daily play.
|Pokemon
|Moveset
Terrakion
|Double Kick
Sacred Sword
Machamp (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Mega Blaziken/ Blaziken (Shadow)
|Counter
Focus Blast
Mega Gardevoir/ Gardevoir (Shadow)
|Charm
Dazzling Gleam
Mega Rayquaza
|Dragon Tail
Dragon Ascent
Hariyama (Shadow)
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Conkeldurr
|Counter
Dynamic Punch
Granbull (Shadow)
|Charm
Play Rough
Volcarona
|Bug Bite
Bug Buzz
Mega Beedrill
|Bug Bite
X-Scissor
How To Beat Mega Absol Raids in Pokemon GO
Mega Absol isn’t the most powerful Mega Evolution in the franchise. Even in raids against Psychic or Ghost-type bosses, Mega Absol falls to the wayside as there are several other Dark-type Pokemon with stronger attack powers.
With that said, we advise taking around five trainers into Mega Absol raids. Make sure their teams consist of high-level Fighting types with CPs between 3500 and 4000. You can easily find raid-ready teammates by using the PokemonGoFriends subreddit or the Pokebattler Raid Party app.
If this Mega Evolution isn’t one you want to add to your roster, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are coming to a gym near you.