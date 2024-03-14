Best Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Mega Tyranitar is one of the strongest Pokemon when it comes to PvE in Pokemon GO, and here is how you can easily defeat the pseudo-legendary in 5-star raids.

Mega Tyranitar Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, meaning it has a slew of weaknesses players can exploit. With that said, we recommend players bring Pokemon with Fighting-type attacks, as both of its types are weak to and against Fighting-types. But if fighting isn’t your jam, you can also bring Pokemon with Water, Grass, Ground, Steel, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mega Tyranitar Rock/Dark Fighting

Bug

Fairy

Water

Grass

Ground

Steel Fire

Ice

Flying

Bug

Psychic

Ghost Normal

Fire

Poison

Flying

Ghost

Dark

Mega Tyranitar has various movesets it can potentially bring to raids, which consist of Dark, Steel, Rock, and Fire-type moves. Again, we recommend Fighting-type Pokemon as they resist Rock and Dark-type moves, and they will deal considerable damage to Tyranitar. And if players are lucky enough to face the Mega Tyranitar with the double Dark-type moveset, the boss won’t be able to deal much damage.

Best Mega Tyranitar Counters in Pokemon GO

The following Pokemon are the best options for countering Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO raids. There are a lot of Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokemon in the list with a heavy focus on Fighting types, but we’ve tried to include a couple of cheaper choices.

Pokemon Moves

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Machamp (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Hariyama (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken Counter

Focus Blast

Conkeldurr Counter

Dynamic Punch

Lucario Counter

Aura Sphere

Toxicroak (Shadow) Counter

Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade Low Kick

Close Combat

Mega Lopunny Double Kick

Focus Blast

Cobalion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.