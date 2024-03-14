Category:
Best Pokemon GO Mega Tyranitar Counters: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 14, 2024
mega tyranitar pokemon go

Mega Tyranitar is one of the strongest Pokemon when it comes to PvE in Pokemon GO, and here is how you can easily defeat the pseudo-legendary in 5-star raids.

Mega Tyranitar Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Tyranitar is a Rock/Dark-type Pokemon, meaning it has a slew of weaknesses players can exploit. With that said, we recommend players bring Pokemon with Fighting-type attacks, as both of its types are weak to and against Fighting-types. But if fighting isn’t your jam, you can also bring Pokemon with Water, Grass, Ground, Steel, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar		Rock/DarkFighting
Bug
Fairy
Water
Grass
Ground
Steel		Fire
Ice
Flying
Bug
Psychic
Ghost		Normal
Fire
Poison
Flying
Ghost
Dark

Mega Tyranitar has various movesets it can potentially bring to raids, which consist of Dark, Steel, Rock, and Fire-type moves. Again, we recommend Fighting-type Pokemon as they resist Rock and Dark-type moves, and they will deal considerable damage to Tyranitar. And if players are lucky enough to face the Mega Tyranitar with the double Dark-type moveset, the boss won’t be able to deal much damage.

Best Mega Tyranitar Counters in Pokemon GO

The following Pokemon are the best options for countering Mega Tyranitar in Pokemon GO raids. There are a lot of Shadow, Mega, and Legendary Pokemon in the list with a heavy focus on Fighting types, but we’ve tried to include a couple of cheaper choices.

PokemonMoves
terrakion
Terrakion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword
machamp
Machamp (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch
hariyama
Hariyama (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch
mega-blaziken
Mega Blaziken		Counter
Focus Blast
conkeldurr
Conkeldurr		Counter
Dynamic Punch
lucario
Lucario		Counter
Aura Sphere
toxicroak
Toxicroak (Shadow)		Counter
Dynamic Punch
mega-gallade
Mega Gallade		Low Kick
Close Combat
mega-lopunny
Mega Lopunny		Double Kick
Focus Blast
cobalion
Cobalion		Double Kick
Sacred Sword

If you want to sit these raids out and wait for a more exciting encounter, take a look at our Pokemon GO Raid schedule to see which bosses are on the horizon.

