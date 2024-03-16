Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth

Category:
Queen’s Blood is the favored minigame in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Built with well-thought-out rules and mechanics and over 140 cards that can be collected throughout the game, players will want to know which ones to find for their decks.

Recommended Videos

The basic premise of Queen’s Blood is to amass more points through cards than the opponent. Cards will have different Power points that contribute to total points at the end of the game and a cost to use them. Cards on this list have been chosen based on their Power, Cost, and card abilities. The best cards have been selected from each region.

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from the Grasslands in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Grasslands. Some cards can be purchased at Thorin’s Card Shop just east of Kalm. Players will need to unlock different regions to access more cards from his shop.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
ff7 rebirth cactuar card#12CactuarCost: 1
Power: 1		Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in playDefeat Nene in Kalm
ff7 rebirth chocobo & moogle card#107Chocobo & MoogleCost: 1
Power: 1		Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied cardComplete the A Rare Card Lost side quest in Kalm
TBD#100OdinCost: 2
Power: 3		Raise power by 2 for each enhanced enemy cardReach Gongaga, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop
ff7 rebirth alexander card#103AlexanderCost: 3
Power: 4		Raise power by 3 for each other enfeebled allied cardReach Corel, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorins’s Card Shop
ff7 rebirth phoenix card#101PhoenixCost: 3
Power: 4		When destroyed, raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 5Reach Junon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop
TBD#105Bahamut ArisenCost: 3
Power: 4		When Played, spawn Elementals – cards that enhance when destroyed- in your empty positionsReach Cosmo Canyon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Junon in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best cards from the Junon Region. They can all be obtained through tournaments or through defeating individuals.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
ff7 rebirth zemzellet card#24ZemzelettCost: 2
Power: 1		Raise the power of allied cards by 3 while this card is in playDefeat Zogan in Under Junon
ff7 rebirth shiva card#96ShivaCost: 2
Power: 3		When played, spawn Diamond Dust of power 2, 4, or 6 in empty positionsDefeat Isabelle in Under Junon
ff7 rebirth midgardsormr card#113MidgardsormrCost: 3
Power: 6		When allied and enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1Defeat Cameron in Crow’s Nest after reaching Blood Squire Rank

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best cards found in the Corel Region. You can collect them by defeating individuals or completing Carnival challenges.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
ff7 rebirth bomb card#41BombCost: 2
Power: 2		When destroyed, lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4Defeat Biff in North Corel
TBD#792-C SOLDIER OperatorCost: 2
Power: 3		Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in playDefeat Maahir in Costa del Sol in Chapter 12
TBD#88TifaCost: 1
Power: 1		When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 5Complete the Card Carnival Tifa challenge
ff7 rebirth moogle trio card#110Moogle TrioCost: 2
Power: 1		When played, add both Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your handComplete the Card Carnival Mischief-Making Moogles challenge
TBD#91YuffieCost: 0
Power: 1		Replace an ally and lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s powerComplete the Card Carnival Yuffie challenge
TBD#123Gi NattakCost: 0
Power: 1		Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s powerComplete the Card Carnival Curse of the Gi challenge

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gold Saucer & Dustbowl in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from both the Gold Saucer and Dustbowl areas. Cards can be obtained through individual matches, buying them from the Wonderment Square GP Trader, or completing challenges. Some cards are restricted based on rank.

Card No. CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
ff7 rebirth death claw card#43Death ClawCost: 1
Power: 2		When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl
ff7 rebirth mythril golem card#114Mythril GolemCost: 3
Power: 8		NoneComplete the Luxury Real Estate challenge in Wonderment Square
ff7 rebirth gigatrice card#118GigatriceCost: 3
Power: 4		When played, destroy allied and enemy cards on affected tilesComplete the Chadley the Callous challenge in WondermentSquare
TBD#120Anuran SuppressorCost: 2
Power: 2		When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 2Complete the Don’t Fear; MAI’s Here challenge in Wonderment Square
ff7 rebirth chocobo jockey card#135Chocobo JockeyCost: 2
Power: 2		When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10Buy the card for 150GP from the Chocobo Square GP Trader
ff7 rebirth dio card#141DioCost: 3
Power: 4		Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied and enemy cardBuy the Card for 150GP from the Wonderment Square GP Trader
TBD#143SephirothCost: 3
Power: 4		When played, destroy enemy cards on affected tiles Complete the Boot Camp challenge in Wonderment Square

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Gongaga Region. All can be acquired through individual matches.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
TBD#53MalocerosCost: 3
Power: 5		When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10Defeat Regina in Gongaga Village after reaching Blood Tactician rank
TBD#59GriffonCost: 0
Power: 1		Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s powerDefeat Oscar in Gongaga Village

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Cosmo Canyon Region. All can be obtained through individual matches.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
TBD#66Two FaceCost: 2
Power: 3		Enhanced: raise power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4
Enfeebled: lower allied and enemy cards on affected tiles power by 4		Defeat Ka’dina in Cosmo Canyon

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from Nibel Region.

Card No.CardCost/PowerAbilityHow to Get
TBD#71Twin BrainCost: 1
Power: 1		When played, raise position ranks by 2Defeat Dale in Nibelheim

Those are the best Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth. For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out if players can fight the Emerald Weapon.

