Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood is the favored minigame in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Built with well-thought-out rules and mechanics and over 140 cards that can be collected throughout the game, players will want to know which ones to find for their decks.
The basic premise of Queen’s Blood is to amass more points through cards than the opponent. Cards will have different Power points that contribute to total points at the end of the game and a cost to use them. Cards on this list have been chosen based on their Power, Cost, and card abilities. The best cards have been selected from each region.
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from the Grasslands in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Grasslands. Some cards can be purchased at Thorin’s Card Shop just east of Kalm. Players will need to unlock different regions to access more cards from his shop.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|#12
|Cactuar
|Cost: 1
Power: 1
|Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play
|Defeat Nene in Kalm
|#107
|Chocobo & Moogle
|Cost: 1
Power: 1
|Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied card
|Complete the A Rare Card Lost side quest in Kalm
|TBD
|#100
|Odin
|Cost: 2
Power: 3
|Raise power by 2 for each enhanced enemy card
|Reach Gongaga, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop
|#103
|Alexander
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|Raise power by 3 for each other enfeebled allied card
|Reach Corel, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorins’s Card Shop
|#101
|Phoenix
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|When destroyed, raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 5
|Reach Junon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop
|TBD
|#105
|Bahamut Arisen
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|When Played, spawn Elementals – cards that enhance when destroyed- in your empty positions
|Reach Cosmo Canyon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Junon in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best cards from the Junon Region. They can all be obtained through tournaments or through defeating individuals.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|#24
|Zemzelett
|Cost: 2
Power: 1
|Raise the power of allied cards by 3 while this card is in play
|Defeat Zogan in Under Junon
|#96
|Shiva
|Cost: 2
Power: 3
|When played, spawn Diamond Dust of power 2, 4, or 6 in empty positions
|Defeat Isabelle in Under Junon
|#113
|Midgardsormr
|Cost: 3
Power: 6
|When allied and enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1
|Defeat Cameron in Crow’s Nest after reaching Blood Squire Rank
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best cards found in the Corel Region. You can collect them by defeating individuals or completing Carnival challenges.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|#41
|Bomb
|Cost: 2
Power: 2
|When destroyed, lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4
|Defeat Biff in North Corel
|TBD
|#79
|2-C SOLDIER Operator
|Cost: 2
Power: 3
|Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play
|Defeat Maahir in Costa del Sol in Chapter 12
|TBD
|#88
|Tifa
|Cost: 1
Power: 1
|When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 5
|Complete the Card Carnival Tifa challenge
|#110
|Moogle Trio
|Cost: 2
Power: 1
|When played, add both Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your hand
|Complete the Card Carnival Mischief-Making Moogles challenge
|TBD
|#91
|Yuffie
|Cost: 0
Power: 1
|Replace an ally and lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power
|Complete the Card Carnival Yuffie challenge
|TBD
|#123
|Gi Nattak
|Cost: 0
Power: 1
|Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power
|Complete the Card Carnival Curse of the Gi challenge
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gold Saucer & Dustbowl in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from both the Gold Saucer and Dustbowl areas. Cards can be obtained through individual matches, buying them from the Wonderment Square GP Trader, or completing challenges. Some cards are restricted based on rank.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|#43
|Death Claw
|Cost: 1
Power: 2
|When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1
|Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl
|#114
|Mythril Golem
|Cost: 3
Power: 8
|None
|Complete the Luxury Real Estate challenge in Wonderment Square
|#118
|Gigatrice
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|When played, destroy allied and enemy cards on affected tiles
|Complete the Chadley the Callous challenge in WondermentSquare
|TBD
|#120
|Anuran Suppressor
|Cost: 2
Power: 2
|When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 2
|Complete the Don’t Fear; MAI’s Here challenge in Wonderment Square
|#135
|Chocobo Jockey
|Cost: 2
Power: 2
|When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10
|Buy the card for 150GP from the Chocobo Square GP Trader
|#141
|Dio
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied and enemy card
|Buy the Card for 150GP from the Wonderment Square GP Trader
|TBD
|#143
|Sephiroth
|Cost: 3
Power: 4
|When played, destroy enemy cards on affected tiles
|Complete the Boot Camp challenge in Wonderment Square
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Gongaga Region. All can be acquired through individual matches.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|TBD
|#53
|Maloceros
|Cost: 3
Power: 5
|When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10
|Defeat Regina in Gongaga Village after reaching Blood Tactician rank
|TBD
|#59
|Griffon
|Cost: 0
Power: 1
|Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power
|Defeat Oscar in Gongaga Village
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Cosmo Canyon Region. All can be obtained through individual matches.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|TBD
|#66
|Two Face
|Cost: 2
Power: 3
|Enhanced: raise power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4
Enfeebled: lower allied and enemy cards on affected tiles power by 4
|Defeat Ka’dina in Cosmo Canyon
Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth
These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from Nibel Region.
|Card No.
|Card
|Cost/Power
|Ability
|How to Get
|TBD
|#71
|Twin Brain
|Cost: 1
Power: 1
|When played, raise position ranks by 2
|Defeat Dale in Nibelheim
Those are the best Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth. For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out if players can fight the Emerald Weapon.