Best Queen’s Blood Cards in FF7 Rebirth

Queen’s Blood is the favored minigame in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. Built with well-thought-out rules and mechanics and over 140 cards that can be collected throughout the game, players will want to know which ones to find for their decks.

The basic premise of Queen’s Blood is to amass more points through cards than the opponent. Cards will have different Power points that contribute to total points at the end of the game and a cost to use them. Cards on this list have been chosen based on their Power, Cost, and card abilities. The best cards have been selected from each region.

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from the Grasslands in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Grasslands. Some cards can be purchased at Thorin’s Card Shop just east of Kalm. Players will need to unlock different regions to access more cards from his shop.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get #12 Cactuar Cost: 1

Power: 1 Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play Defeat Nene in Kalm #107 Chocobo & Moogle Cost: 1

Power: 1 Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied card Complete the A Rare Card Lost side quest in Kalm TBD #100 Odin Cost: 2

Power: 3 Raise power by 2 for each enhanced enemy card Reach Gongaga, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop #103 Alexander Cost: 3

Power: 4 Raise power by 3 for each other enfeebled allied card Reach Corel, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorins’s Card Shop #101 Phoenix Cost: 3

Power: 4 When destroyed, raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 5 Reach Junon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop TBD #105 Bahamut Arisen Cost: 3

Power: 4 When Played, spawn Elementals – cards that enhance when destroyed- in your empty positions Reach Cosmo Canyon, then purchase for 500 gil at Thorin’s Card Shop

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Junon in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best cards from the Junon Region. They can all be obtained through tournaments or through defeating individuals.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get #24 Zemzelett Cost: 2

Power: 1 Raise the power of allied cards by 3 while this card is in play Defeat Zogan in Under Junon #96 Shiva Cost: 2

Power: 3 When played, spawn Diamond Dust of power 2, 4, or 6 in empty positions Defeat Isabelle in Under Junon #113 Midgardsormr Cost: 3

Power: 6 When allied and enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1 Defeat Cameron in Crow’s Nest after reaching Blood Squire Rank

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best cards found in the Corel Region. You can collect them by defeating individuals or completing Carnival challenges.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get #41 Bomb Cost: 2

Power: 2 When destroyed, lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4 Defeat Biff in North Corel TBD #79 2-C SOLDIER Operator Cost: 2

Power: 3 Raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by 3 while this card is in play Defeat Maahir in Costa del Sol in Chapter 12 TBD #88 Tifa Cost: 1

Power: 1 When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 5 Complete the Card Carnival Tifa challenge #110 Moogle Trio Cost: 2

Power: 1 When played, add both Moogle Mage and Moogle Bard to your hand Complete the Card Carnival Mischief-Making Moogles challenge TBD #91 Yuffie Cost: 0

Power: 1 Replace an ally and lower the power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power Complete the Card Carnival Yuffie challenge TBD #123 Gi Nattak Cost: 0

Power: 1 Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power Complete the Card Carnival Curse of the Gi challenge

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gold Saucer & Dustbowl in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from both the Gold Saucer and Dustbowl areas. Cards can be obtained through individual matches, buying them from the Wonderment Square GP Trader, or completing challenges. Some cards are restricted based on rank.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get #43 Death Claw Cost: 1

Power: 2 When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 1 Defeat Mary in the Dustbowl #114 Mythril Golem Cost: 3

Power: 8 None Complete the Luxury Real Estate challenge in Wonderment Square #118 Gigatrice Cost: 3

Power: 4 When played, destroy allied and enemy cards on affected tiles Complete the Chadley the Callous challenge in WondermentSquare TBD #120 Anuran Suppressor Cost: 2

Power: 2 When enemy cards are destroyed, raise this card’s power by 2 Complete the Don’t Fear; MAI’s Here challenge in Wonderment Square #135 Chocobo Jockey Cost: 2

Power: 2 When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10 Buy the card for 150GP from the Chocobo Square GP Trader #141 Dio Cost: 3

Power: 4 Raise power by 1 for each other enhanced allied and enemy card Buy the Card for 150GP from the Wonderment Square GP Trader TBD #143 Sephiroth Cost: 3

Power: 4 When played, destroy enemy cards on affected tiles Complete the Boot Camp challenge in Wonderment Square

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Gongaga Region. All can be acquired through individual matches.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get TBD #53 Maloceros Cost: 3

Power: 5 When you win the lane, receive a score bonus of 10 Defeat Regina in Gongaga Village after reaching Blood Tactician rank TBD #59 Griffon Cost: 0

Power: 1 Replace an ally and raise the power of allied cards on affected tiles by the replaced ally’s power Defeat Oscar in Gongaga Village

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Cosmo Canyon Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from the Cosmo Canyon Region. All can be obtained through individual matches.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get TBD #66 Two Face Cost: 2

Power: 3 Enhanced: raise power of allied and enemy cards on affected tiles by 4

Enfeebled: lower allied and enemy cards on affected tiles power by 4 Defeat Ka’dina in Cosmo Canyon

Best Queen’s Blood Cards from Nibel Region in FF7 Rebirth

These are the best Queen’s Blood cards from Nibel Region.

Card No. Card Cost/Power Ability How to Get TBD #71 Twin Brain Cost: 1

Power: 1 When played, raise position ranks by 2 Defeat Dale in Nibelheim

Those are the best Queen’s Blood cards in FF7 Rebirth. For more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tips, find out if players can fight the Emerald Weapon.