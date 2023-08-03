Best Races and Ability Scores for Cleric in Baldur’s Gate 3

Do you like helping people while sometimes bashing another’s head in with a mace? If so, the extremely versatile Cleric class in Baldur’s Gate 3 sounds like it’s for you. Focused on worshiping a specific deity, Clerics come in many flavors – in fact, they have the second most subclasses in the game, with one less than their Wizard cousins. Furthermore, adventuring parties need both a healer and a tank – the Cleric can be both of those in one. Read on to find out the best races and ability scores to get the most out of Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3.

As a result of their versatility, Clerics have the most options available to them right from the character creation screen, which can quickly become overwhelming. They must choose several Cantrips and spells immediately, while also deciding on one of seven subclasses called Domains, and those offer even more spells and abilities to choose from. They also select a Deity that the denizens of Faerun will remark upon, though it has little effect on combat prowess. With so many options, let’s take building a Cleric one step at a time, beginning with the race.

Best Races for Clerics in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As Baldur’s Gate 3 does away with race ability bonuses, you can freely make a Cleric of any race. For most Domains, the Elf race with the Wood Elf subrace makes for a great choice as the distance you can travel in combat each turn is increased by 1.5 meters. As plenty of Cleric spells are cast within melee range, this allows you to reach both enemies and allies more quickly.

Otherwise, your race will depend on the weapon proficiencies you want, as most Cleric Domains only have access to simple weapons and morningstars. The Githyanki give access to swords of all types, the Dwarves hammers and the like, and Humans have access to spears, glaives, and halberds. However, if you plan on making a melee-focused War Domain or Tempest Domain Cleric, the Half-Orc comes equipped with several abilities, including Savage Attacks and Relentless Endurance, that will help you smash and smite simultaneously.

All Cleric Domains and Subclasses in BG3

Clerics have seven Domains to choose from, all of which focus on different things:

Life Domain: The Disciple of Life feature increases healing potency. This Domain also has access to more healing spells. It also provides Heavy Armor proficiency.

Light Domain: Warding Flare gives your attacker Disadvantage, making you harder to hit, or harder to hit hard, while providing light-themed spells of both fire and fey origin.

Trickery Domain: Blessing of the Trickster gives another creature an advantage of Stealth, along with some illusion-themed spells.

Knowledge Domain: This Domain provides knowledge of the world of Faerun, while providing spells to ward off attacking creatures.

Nature Domain: This Domain dips its toe into the Druid subclass and provides the superb Shillelagh Cantrip, which makes your melee weapon deal damage based on your Wisdom ability. It also grants you Cantrips from the Druid spell list and animal-themed spells. Furthermore, it also provides access to Heavy Armor.

Tempest Domain: Wrath of the Storm allows you to strike back at an attacking enemy with powerful lighting; otherwise, you gain access to storm-based spells. It also grants Martial Weapon proficiency along with access to Heavy Armor.

War Domain: You gain War Priest charges to make extra attacks as a bonus action. It comes with both divine and defensive spells, along with Heavy Armor and Martial Weapons proficiency.

Best Ability Scores for Clerics in BG3

Ability scores will give a modifier bonus to your dice rolls and you have a total of 27 to allocate into six skills. Furthermore, you have the option to grant a +2 and a +1 bonus to two different abilities. The following allocation is recommended for a Tempest or War Domain Cleric:

Half-Orc

Strength: 16 (+2 bonus)

Dexterity: 14

Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 8

Wisdom: 14 (+1 bonus)

Charisma: 9

A focus on Strength over Wisdom, while not neglecting the latter entirely, allows this build to dish out damage with any weapon type while wearing near impenetrable heavy armor. At the cost of being uncharismatic and kind of dumb, your Dexterity and Constitution will ensure your Armor Class and hit points can stand up against the worst Faerun has to offer.

While this build is rather unconventional (a Half-Orc Cleric?), a more standard spread that leans into the healing aspects of this class, such as the Life Domain, looks like this:

Elf (Wood Elf subrace)

Strength: 8

Dexterity: 15 (+1 bonus)

Constitution: 14

Intelligence: 8

Wisdom: 17 (+2 bonus)

Charisma: 8

As a Wood Elf, you gain proficiency in shortbows and longbows, allowing you to stay out of trouble, healing and buffing your party from a safe distance, plus your bows will deal some damage with 15 Dexterity. Upon reaching level 4, selecting the Ability Score Improvement feat to increase your Dexterity and Wisdom by 1 each, allowing you to unlock that +3 and +4 modifier bonus, is an absolute must. This build also plays well into the Nature Domain, allowing you to take points out of Strength to allocate into Dexterity and Constitution when you have the Shillelagh Cantrip to change all melee attacks with certain weapons to rely on Wisdom.

As for backgrounds, go for whichever makes the most sense for the character you wish to play rather than the skills you’ll receive. Backgrounds also grant Inspiration Points when certain goals are met, which allow you to reroll ability checks. For the Cleric, the Acolyte thematically fits but also provides useful tools such as proficiency in Insight, allowing you to focus on choosing two other skills. However, roleplaying a Cleric with a Soldier or Criminal background might be more fun; don’t stress too much about this decision – go with how you want to play your god-fearing Cleric. You can find out more about backgrounds and Inspiration Points in this guide.

With all this in mind, as the Cleric has almost the most subclasses, plenty of other builds will work. You can respec your character in Baldur’s Gate 3, however – so don’t fret too much with all the options available to you if you’re committed to smashing and healing your way through The Sword Coast in the name of your deity of choice.

We also have guides to the other races in the game and plenty other tips as well, so take a look through our archives for more information on the game.