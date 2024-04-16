RAM-9 in MW3 Ranked Play
Best RAM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Could this be a replacement for the Rival-9?
Joey Carr
Published: Apr 16, 2024

A new update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has introduced fresh weapons to the Ranked pool for a brief testing period. One of the new usable submachine guns in MW3 Ranked Play is the RAM-9. Here’s the best RAM-9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Best RAM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The RAM-9 is a solid weapon at all ranges, but it does feature a little more recoil than you might want. As such, I’ve made sure my loadout for the SMG boosts its recoil to the point where you won’t have to do much in terms of aiming.

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad
  • Comb: Recon Comb
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
  • Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape
The RAM-9 Ranked Play loadout in MW3.

As I previously mentioned, this loadout is all about recoil control. The mobility for the RAM-9 is already so strong that even with equipping these attachments, you’ll still be able to have a fast aim down sights speed and sprint out time.

Most of the attachments either increase recoil control, gun kick control, or aiming stability in some way. Specifically, the Purifier Muzzle Brake S reduces horizontal recoil while the Recon Comb boosts stability but also adds some mobility as well. If you want extra accuracy, I suggest replacing the DR-6 Handstop with the XRK Bowbreaker Grip. You’ll want to keep the Retort 90 Grip Tape and HVS 3.4 Pad in place, though.

Related: How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone

Best Class for the RAM-9 in MW3 Ranked Play

To finalize your RAM-9 loadout, you need to equip all of the recommended class items for MW3 Ranked Play:

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

Once everything has been set correctly, you can queue up a match in Ranked Play and begin using the RAM-9.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.