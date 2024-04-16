Best RAM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

A new update in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) has introduced fresh weapons to the Ranked pool for a brief testing period. One of the new usable submachine guns in MW3 Ranked Play is the RAM-9. Here’s the best RAM-9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Recommended Videos

Best RAM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The RAM-9 is a solid weapon at all ranges, but it does feature a little more recoil than you might want. As such, I’ve made sure my loadout for the SMG boosts its recoil to the point where you won’t have to do much in terms of aiming.

Muzzle : Purifier Muzzle Brake S

: Purifier Muzzle Brake S Stock : HVS 3.4 Pad

: HVS 3.4 Pad Comb : Recon Comb

: Recon Comb Underbarrel : DR-6 Handstop

: DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

As I previously mentioned, this loadout is all about recoil control. The mobility for the RAM-9 is already so strong that even with equipping these attachments, you’ll still be able to have a fast aim down sights speed and sprint out time.

Most of the attachments either increase recoil control, gun kick control, or aiming stability in some way. Specifically, the Purifier Muzzle Brake S reduces horizontal recoil while the Recon Comb boosts stability but also adds some mobility as well. If you want extra accuracy, I suggest replacing the DR-6 Handstop with the XRK Bowbreaker Grip. You’ll want to keep the Retort 90 Grip Tape and HVS 3.4 Pad in place, though.

Related: How to Get Cheech and Chong in Call of Duty MW3 & Warzone

Best Class for the RAM-9 in MW3 Ranked Play

To finalize your RAM-9 loadout, you need to equip all of the recommended class items for MW3 Ranked Play:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

Once everything has been set correctly, you can queue up a match in Ranked Play and begin using the RAM-9.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more