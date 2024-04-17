Best Renetti Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

While there are plenty of options to use for your primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play, you only have access to one secondary gun: the Renetti. So, unless you’re planning to use a knife, here’s the best Renetti loadout for MW3 Ranked Play.

Best Renetti Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The Renetti has a flurry of restricted attachments, so you won’t be able to use all of your attachment slots. However, we can still build a solid Renetti using the attachments we have available in Ranked.

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : MLX Short Competition Barrel

: MLX Short Competition Barrel Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

The Renetti loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout begins with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, which eliminates visual recoil, increases accuracy, and shortens your radar ping when firing. Next, the MLX Short Competition Barrel improves mobility, while the EXF Eclipsor Grip further boosts recoil control, giving you a quick and accurate secondary.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Slate Reflector, which allows you to take on enemies at longer ranges. You’ll notice I didn’t equip a magazine even though they’re allowed in Ranked. The reason for this is any larger magazine drastically reduces your mobility, which means you won’t run as fast with the Renetti.

Best Class for the Renetti in MW3 Ranked Play

To put a bow on your Renetti loadout, you can select the following class items that are recommended for Ranked Play in MW3:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Quick-Grip Gloves/Assault Gloves

: Quick-Grip Gloves/Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

And with that, you have the best secondary option available to you in Ranked Play. The Renetti might not be as strong as primary weapons, but with a good loadout, it’s a great gun to pull out when you’re in a pinch in MW3 Ranked Play.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

