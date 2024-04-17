Best Renetti Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

While there are plenty of options to use for your primary weapon in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play, you only have access to one secondary gun: the Renetti. So, unless you’re planning to use a knife, here’s the best Renetti loadout for MW3 Ranked Play.
Best Renetti Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play
The Renetti has a flurry of restricted attachments, so you won’t be able to use all of your attachment slots. However, we can still build a solid Renetti using the attachments we have available in Ranked.
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Barrel: MLX Short Competition Barrel
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip
The loadout begins with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider, which eliminates visual recoil, increases accuracy, and shortens your radar ping when firing. Next, the MLX Short Competition Barrel improves mobility, while the EXF Eclipsor Grip further boosts recoil control, giving you a quick and accurate secondary.
The final attachment on the loadout is the Slate Reflector, which allows you to take on enemies at longer ranges. You’ll notice I didn’t equip a magazine even though they’re allowed in Ranked. The reason for this is any larger magazine drastically reduces your mobility, which means you won’t run as fast with the Renetti.
Related: Best HRM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3
Best Class for the Renetti in MW3 Ranked Play
To put a bow on your Renetti loadout, you can select the following class items that are recommended for Ranked Play in MW3:
Vest
- Infantry Vest
Perks
- Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves/Assault Gloves
- Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
- Gear: EOD Padding
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade
Field Upgrade
- Trophy System/Dead Silence
And with that, you have the best secondary option available to you in Ranked Play. The Renetti might not be as strong as primary weapons, but with a good loadout, it’s a great gun to pull out when you’re in a pinch in MW3 Ranked Play.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.