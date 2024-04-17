Best HRM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Following an update on April 16 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, two new submachine guns are available to use in Ranked Play. One is the HRM-9, which has been dominating the Warzone meta for the better part of two months. Now, it’s looking to stake its claim on the multiplayer scene as well, and it has a decent chance to do so. Of course, that’s only possible if you use the strongest loadout for the HRM-9 in Ranked Play.

Best HRM-9 Loadout in Ranked Play

The HRM-9 is a fantastic close range weapon in MW3, featuring a high fire rate and solid mobility. However, where it could use some is in the recoil control department, so that’s what I’m mainly focusing on with my loadout.

Muzzle : ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Princeps Long Barrel

: Princeps Long Barrel Stock : Folding Stock

: Folding Stock Underbarrel : XRK Bowbreaker Grip

: XRK Bowbreaker Grip Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip

The HRM-9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

This entire loadout for the HRM-9 is centered around improving its recoil control. While your mobility slightly suffers with these attachments, it’s not completely decimated. You’ll still be able to effectively challenge other SMGs at close range while also gaining the ability to fight ARs at mid-range.

I start with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider to reduce recoil and shorten the radar ping when firing. Next, the XRK Bowbreaker Grip, Folding Stock, and PCS-90 Assault Grip all improve recoil control, gun kick control, and aiming stability, giving you terrific accuracy at all ranges. The loadout is completed with the Princeps Long Barrel, which boosts damage range and bullet velocity while also giving you a new, cleaner iron sight for the HRM-9.

Best Class For the HRM-9 in Ranked Play

With your attachments equipped, you can finish the loadout for the HRM-9 by selecting the proper class items for Ranked Play:

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

After everything has been set, you’re ready to queue into a Ranked Play match with the HRM-9. For more Modern Warfare 3 content, check out our loadout guides for the RAM-9 and BP50 as well.

