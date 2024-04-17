HRM-9 in MW3 Ranked Play
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best HRM-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

Another challenger emerges in the SMG category.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 12:59 am

Following an update on April 16 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, two new submachine guns are available to use in Ranked Play. One is the HRM-9, which has been dominating the Warzone meta for the better part of two months. Now, it’s looking to stake its claim on the multiplayer scene as well, and it has a decent chance to do so. Of course, that’s only possible if you use the strongest loadout for the HRM-9 in Ranked Play.

Recommended Videos

Best HRM-9 Loadout in Ranked Play

The HRM-9 is a fantastic close range weapon in MW3, featuring a high fire rate and solid mobility. However, where it could use some is in the recoil control department, so that’s what I’m mainly focusing on with my loadout.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel
  • Stock: Folding Stock
  • Underbarrel: XRK Bowbreaker Grip
  • Rear Grip: PCS-90 Assault Grip
The HRM-9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

This entire loadout for the HRM-9 is centered around improving its recoil control. While your mobility slightly suffers with these attachments, it’s not completely decimated. You’ll still be able to effectively challenge other SMGs at close range while also gaining the ability to fight ARs at mid-range.

I start with the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider to reduce recoil and shorten the radar ping when firing. Next, the XRK Bowbreaker Grip, Folding Stock, and PCS-90 Assault Grip all improve recoil control, gun kick control, and aiming stability, giving you terrific accuracy at all ranges. The loadout is completed with the Princeps Long Barrel, which boosts damage range and bullet velocity while also giving you a new, cleaner iron sight for the HRM-9.

Best Class For the HRM-9 in Ranked Play

With your attachments equipped, you can finish the loadout for the HRM-9 by selecting the proper class items for Ranked Play:

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

After everything has been set, you’re ready to queue into a Ranked Play match with the HRM-9. For more Modern Warfare 3 content, check out our loadout guides for the RAM-9 and BP50 as well.

Post Tag:
modern warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Patch Notes for Grounded Fully Yoked Update
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for Grounded Fully Yoked Update
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to Find & Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2
Fire tornado planets in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find & Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to Search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite
Underworld Chest at the Grim Gate in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Patch Notes for Grounded Fully Yoked Update
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for Grounded Fully Yoked Update
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to Find & Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2
Fire tornado planets in Helldivers 2.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find & Complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How to Search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite
Underworld Chest at the Grim Gate in Fortnite
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz Apr 17, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.