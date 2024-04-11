Category:
Video Games
Best Renetti Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Pocket SMG.
Dan Wenerowicz
Apr 11, 2024
Renetti Warzone Loadout
Despite some recent nerfs in Season 3 of Warzone, the Renetti remains a strong option for a secondary weapon. This guide will cover what the best attachments are for a close-quarters loadout that makes use of the conversion.

Best Renetti Loadout in Warzone Season 3

Renetti Loadout in Warzone.
  • Conversion Kit: JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit
  • Stock: Ravage-8
  • Rear Grip: Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip
  • Magazine: 50 Round Drum
  • Optic: Slate Reflector

The JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit is the key component of this build. Using the carbine kit will change this sidearm from a three-round burst pistol to a pseudo-submachine gun. Even after the nerfs to overall damage on the kit, it’s still necessary if you want to run it as a true secondary. Remember that it still needs to compete with true SMGs.

Next, we have the Ravage-8 Stock and the Bruen Onslaught Assault Grip for the Renetti loadout in Warzone. Having the ravage stock will provide a good boost to recoil control at the cost of mobility. Because of that cost, I use the assault grip instead of a muzzle. You might get some additional recoil control out of a muzzle, or even some help with radar, but I prefer the mobility. As always, these builds can be tuned based on personal preference.

The Slate Reflector Optic and the 50 Round Drum are the last two attachments. They aren’t mandatory for a good build, but you’ll feel a massive difference without them. Having an optic will reduce the visual recoil by a significant degree, and it doesn’t hurt the ADS speed at all, which we always look for in a close-quarters weapon. Then, the drum is there to ensure we can take out enemy players without having to reload.

Keep in mind that, even with a good loadout, the Renetti should never be your primary weapon in Warzone. If you decide to make any attachment changes, make them with the idea of close-quarters fights in mind.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Warzone
