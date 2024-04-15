Rival-9 in MW3
Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

The best SMG for any scenario in Ranked.
The Rival-9 is the best gun you can currently use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play. While other submachine guns such as the WSP Swarm offer some competition to the Rival, it’s still your best choice. Here’s the best Rival-9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play.

Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The competitive loadout for the Rival-9 has largely remained the same for the majority of MW3, but there is one key change that happened with the Season 3 update.

  • Muzzle: Purifier Muzzle Brake S
  • Barrel: Rival-C Clearshot Barrel
  • Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock
  • Underbarrel: XRK Edge-BW4 Handstop
  • Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip
The Rival-9 loadout for Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have played any Ranked Play or watched the professional players in the Call of Duty League, these attachments should look extremely familiar. Nearly every attachment on the loadout has been in use for the Rival-9 since the beginning of MW3. While some players might run a different muzzle, stock, or rear grip, this is the exact loadout a majority of professional players use.

The one key change that occurred with Season 3 is with the underbarrel category. In the past, the DR-6 Handstop was the main choice in the attachment slot. However, that attachment got nerfed in Season 3, leading many players to switch to the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, which offers stronger mobility. In particular, you’ll move faster with the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, so it’s especially useful for aggressive SMG players in Ranked Play.

Best Class for the Rival-9 in MW3 Ranked Play

Your final step in assembling a Rival-9 loadout is to equip all of the recommended class items for Ranked, which includes perks, equipment, and a vest. I have given you some options with the perks and equipment depending on if you’re playing respawn modes or Search and Destroy.

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

With that, you’re ready to queue up some Ranked in MW3 and start dominating the opposing team with the best Rival-9 loadout.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

