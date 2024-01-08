Sceneries are one of the main cosmetic purchases you can make in Clash of Clans. For me and many other players, these sceneries make a massive difference. In this list, we’ll be covering the best scenery in Clash of Clans.

Best Scenery in Clash of Clans

Shadow Scenery

This is one of my absolute favorite sceneries in Clash of Clans. It’s very different from the default scenery, with a really dark aesthetic highlighted with pops of color from things like lava. The grass that you’d build on in the default scenery is fully replaced with mossy stone that just suits everything you place down super well.

All the structures are much easier to distinguish than against the default green grassy background, and the lighting on the Camps and Walls looks awesome. The Shadow scenery also has custom music that really adds some extra atmospherics, which is a nice touch as well. This scenery goes with every Town Hall. You really can’t go wrong picking this one up.

10th Clashiversary Scenery

This scenery was introduced for the 10th anniversary of Clash of Clans and displays a whole lot of the game’s history. There are a ton of details to look at all around, and if you’ve played the game for a long time, there is a lot of nostalgia to take in. It’s got a clean, grassy placement area that looks much better than the default. The green is broken up nicely by the wide variety of terrain and locations around the outskirts of the scenery. It’s a magnificent tribute to the game’s past and one that is well worth considering purchasing.

Related: How to 3 Star the Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans

Dark Ages Scenery

Whenever this scenery pops up in the store, it’s well worth considering for a purchase. It’s a slightly darker scenery – which I love – and it’s got such an awesome theme to it. I love Mediaeval-themed things, and this scenery perfectly encapsulates that aesthetic. The darker green building area makes it nice and easy to see where everything is placed, and then darker blues and pops of orange from the lights around the scenery really make everything stand out. It’s an amazing scenery, and to me, it’s a must-buy. I mean, there’s even a dragon that flies over the city!

Goblin Caves Scenery

This is one of the more recent sceneries, and oh man, it is awesome. Supercell knocked it out of the park with the design and details on this scenery. There are little goblins running around everywhere and so many different and fun details to look at. From the little city built on top of a sea of gold to the little dance party built into the side of the glowing blue cliff face, the details here are tremendous. The board itself has a nice green-tinged grey color to it and makes your buildings pop nicely when placed on it. This is another top-tier, go-to scenery for me, and I’d highly recommend it when it’s available in the store!

Future Scenery

The Future scenery is really awesome. It’s on a flying space station-style base, and it’s surrounded by cool details that are just so different from any other scenery in the game. Its pastel color pallet may not be to everyone’s taste, but I think it looks really aesthetically pleasing. Supercell nailed the futuristic vibe of this scenery, and the building space itself is excellent, in my opinion. It’s a nice, clean grey space that you can really build out on to make your base look fantastic. Whenever this pops up in your store, it would be well worth considering!

Those are my favorite sceneries in Clash of Clans. You’ll be getting your money’s worth when purchasing any of these awesome sceneries. Some of the other ones in the store are so basic and so low effort and low detail in comparison. Do yourself a favor and choose one of these if you really want high value for your purchase!