There is a new event in Clash of Clans designed by popular YouTuber Clash Bashing!! for you to take on. This challenge can be tricky, but it offers some nice rewards. In this guide, we’ll be covering how you can easily 3 Star the challenge and earn all the rewards.

How to 3 Star the Chief of the North Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Chief of the North Challenge is quite a challenging base to take down. With this strategy, though, you’ll have no problem securing yourself a victory in this Clash of Clans challenge. To get started with the battle, you’ll want to deploy your two Balloon Skeletons in the northernmost corner of the map. Meanwhile, on the right-hand side of the base, you’ll want to deploy four of your Stealth Goblins, one to attack each of the structures outside of the wall.

Next, you’ll want to deploy the remaining Stealth Goblins straight down the open path directly to the base from the right-hand side. Once they reach the Town Hall to start attacking it, immediately use an Invisibility Potion on them to stop them from incurring the wrath of the Chief of the North, who’ll be walking right nearby. Once the Town Hall is destroyed, you’ll now want to deploy your Valkyrie to attack the Barracks at the very top of the base. As she’s attacking it, a whole bunch of Stealth Goblins will rush out to attack her, but she’ll clobber them with ease.

Just below where your Valkyrie is fighting, you’ll want to deploy your Barbarian King with the Spirit Fox to start attacking the Elixir Collector. After deploying the King, place your Queen in the bottom left corner and your Battle Blimp next to your Barbarian King. Deploy your Root Rider next to the King and use your Rage Potion on them. These units will then start rampaging through the base. Once these units reach the bottom square of the base, you can use an invisibility potion on them to save them some HP.

Now, there will be just one section of the base left to take down. Deploy all your Wall Breaker units next to the wall on the right-hand side of this top section of the base. Once your King and Queen enter the last section of the base through the broken wall, they will have to face off with the enemy King. Make sure once they start fighting, you use their abilities on the enemy King. Once the enemy King is down, you can deploy your last few units to help you clean up the last of the structures and complete the challenge!

That’s the best strategy for you to easily complete and 3 Star the Chief of the North challenge in Clash of Clans. It’s a fun challenge designed by a cool content creator, and it’ll net you Experience, Gems, and Resource Potions for completing, which is always nice.