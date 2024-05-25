Best Secondary Weapon to Use in XDefiant

There are five total secondary weapons to choose from in XDefiant, but which one is the best overall to use on your loadouts? While each pistol has its strengths and weaknesses, one stands above the rest.

Best Pistol in XDefiant

Before we go any further, here’s a list of all the available pistols currently in XDefiant:

686 Magnum

M1911

D50

93R

M9

The secondary pistols in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

None of the pistols are overwhelmingly bad, so you can throw any of them on a loadout and see some success with all five. However, if you just want the best one to use without any other consideration, you should equip the 93R in XDefiant.

The 93R is a three-round burst pistol similar to the Renetti in Call of Duty. It has a decently-sized magazine, virtually no recoil, a high rate of fire, and solid damage output. While you might see some hitmarkers with the 93R, it’s likely because you’re missing individual shots within each of your bursts. You need to be extremely accurate with the three-round burst pistol to truly reap the rewards of using it.

If you’re able to hit your shots consistently, you can almost use the 93R as a primary weapon on smaller maps in XDefiant. It can kill extremely quickly at close or medium range and is highly mobile, allowing you to zip all across the map with ease.

However, if you’re not feeling the 93R for any reason, my next suggestion is to use the M9 pistol as your secondary weapon. A classic single-shot weapon, the M9 also has a high fire rate and damage output, and it’s just as mobile as the 93R. The only downside with the M9 is it doesn’t have the same time-to-kill potential as the 93R, so you might be gunned down before you’re able to finish an enemy off.

As for the remaining three pistols, none of them are unusable. The D50 is a replica of the Desert Eagle, so it’s a high-risk-high-reward weapon that requires extreme accuracy. The 686 Magnum is a slow-shooting, high-damage pistol that is mostly effective at close range. Finally, the M1911 is another standard single-shot pistol that shares many qualities with the M9. It doesn’t have the same damage output though, so you’ll have to rely on fire rate and accuracy to kill enemies.

Overall, while the 93R is the best option, it’s hard to go wrong with most of the pistols in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

