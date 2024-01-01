If you like your boys big and your decks bigger, the first Season Pass card of 2024 in Marvel Snap will help you start your year off right. Skaar threatens to usher in a new meta of dropping high-powered cards – don’t worry, our guide covers his best decks and counters in Marvel Snap.

How Skaar Works in Marvel Snap

Skaar is refreshingly straightforward. As a 6-Cost, 11-Power card, he’s a point shy of the Hulk, his father in the Marvel comics and movies. However, it’s his ability that makes him an intriguing Season Pass card: Costs 2 less for each of your cards that has 10 or more Power.

These cards have to be in play and have to have 10 or more Power at the moment you wish to play Skaar. A Devil Dinosaur at 9 Power won’t discount him, but a Darkhawk at 12 Power will. With two 10-Power cards on the board (say, a She Hulk and a Sentry), Skaar will cost only 2 Power with no drawback, which is a great amount of stats.

The issue with Skaar is getting a handful of 10-Power or above cards on the board to make him cost as little as possible, as you often won’t be able to until the game is almost over. That’s where the deckbuilding aspect of this card comes into play.

Best Skaar Decks in Marvel Snap

Skaar will work best in Marvel Snap decks that cheat out high-powered cards early. And while it has fallen out of the meta of late, there’s one deck that does it better than all the rest: Thor Lockjaw. Skaar naturally fits into this home, whether or not you cheat him out early or drop him on a later turn for cheap. Here’s a list:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck by clicking on this link to that site.

Wasp

Nightcrawler

Psylocke

Jeff!

Thor

Lockjaw

Jubilee

Jane Foster’s The Mighty Thor

Magneto

Giganto

Skaar

The Infinaut

You’ve likely seen this decklist’s game plan before: play Lockjaw on turn 3 and drop a Wasp into his lane or other low cost cards such as Nightcrawler or Jeff! and hope you pull out a big boy like Giganto or The Infinaut. Psylocke is an interesting choice in this list because, played on turn 4 into the Lockjaw lane, means you can drop another 6-Cost card early. If you get three on the board by the end of the game, you can slam down Skaar alongside another high-powered card if he’s in your hand. If Psylocke doesn’t feel great, dropping her for a 1-Cost card such as Spider-Ham would work as well.

This deck list also has a High Evolutionary variant that’s slightly more popular, but it lacks consistent 10-Power and above cards to make use of Skaar, as such it’s not our recommended best deck for the character in Marvel Snap.

Another archetype that Skaar may fit into better is a Blob-control style list that you’re no doubt sick of if you’ve been playing Marvel Snap since the biggest boy’s release, as it’s quickly become one of the best in the game. However, as those lists don’t often run big cards, this one leans a little bit more into high-powered cards with negative effects:

Image created using Marvel Snap Zone. You can download this deck by clicking on this link to that site.

Nebula

Daredevil

Jeff!

Armor

Wave

Attuma

Professor X

Gamora

Blob

Skaar

Orka

Magneto

The goal with this best Deck in Marvel Snap is to get two to three 10-Power cards on the field to bring Skaar down to costing only 2 Energy before dropping him on the final turn alongside another high-powered card. Hopefully, you’ve also won a lane with Attuma into Professor X – despite the bald man’s nerf, he’s still a potent card.

The great thing about this list is that, even if you don’t manage to discount Skaar for a late-game powerplay, Professor X and Blob alone win games. Furthermore, two key cards that make this deck tick are Daredevil and Wave. Daredevil is a key card to make sure your Professor X and Gamora hit. Wave helps you cheat out Magneto and Orka early. If all the stars align, a free Skaar alongside Blob is a toxic combo we might get sick of very quickly.

Do note that Caiera, a card which protects 1-Cost and 6-Cost cards from being destroyed, is also set to release in January. She will be integral to these deck lists, and you should cut either Psylocke or Armor to make room for her.

Skaar Counters in Marvel Snap

Quite unfortunately, Skaar has a lot of counters in Marvel Snap. The obvious is the usual suspect: Shang-Chi. Not only does Shang-Chi hit Skaar, he also hits every card that makes him cheaper. Armor can only do so much – though once again, the inclusion of Caiera in Skaar decklists will help them stay competitive.

However, Skaar gets hit hard by a handful of other tech cards. Foremost among these is Mobius M. Mobius, which will completely negate Skaar’s effect. The likes of Leech are also a problem, turning Skaar into a below-average card. That said, whether you’re playing with or against Skaar, watch for him to drop on turn 4 or 5 instead of turn 6, making Leech not the best counter.

Who Is Skaar?

You may have most recently seen Skaar in the Disney+ TV series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While he had a brief appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his role in the comics is much larger: as the offspring of the Hulk and Caiera – a woman of the Shadow People race – during a period of time where the Hulk inhabited and eventually ruled the planet of Sakaar, Skaar was later exiled to earth where his daddy issues frequently caused run-ins with the Fantastic Four and other heroes. He has, however, helped the good guys on occasion.

Is Skaar Worth Buying the Season Pass For?

Yes – Skaar is worth a Season Pass purchase if you’ve got the real-world coin to spare. The discounting effects the likes of She-Hulk, Skaar, and Sera have will always have a place in Marvel Snap, and with the releases of Caiera, together they threaten to usher in a high-powered meta. Along with some extra credits and gold, the weekend missions for the month of January will also make use of Skaar, earning you even more gold if you fulfill them. In short, even though he has a ton of counters, his ability offers plenty of deckbuilding potential that will certainty make him a constant threat as more high-powered cards are added to the game. Buying Skaar later for Collector’s Tokens or hoping to nab him in a Spotlight Cache isn’t ideal.

If you’re looking for more after reading about our picks for the best Skaar decks in Marvel Snap, check out our coverage of the best Havok decks in the game.