Resident Evil 4 (2023) came out last week, and fans have been quite satisfied with the remake, if the “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam reviews are to be believed. We’re generally fond of it too — but no matter how deservedly skeptical one might be about remakes and remasters taking developer time away from original IPs, it’s hard to deny that Capcom has been on a survival horror roll lately.

We, ourselves, didn’t have “Several Resident Evil games will get completely remade years after their release, and they’ll be really well received, to the point that they’ll remake several more in the same style,” on our bingo cards. This is primarily because bingo cards have small boxes, that sentence was very long, and our handwriting is atrocious. Regardless, it’s clear that Leon is back, in high definition and with chainsaw-parrying style.

But don’t just take our word for it. Here are a few of our favorite Resident Evil 4 remake Steam reviews to come from the fans themselves.

Our Favorite Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam Reviews: the Funny, the Heartfelt, and the Bizarre

We, for one, were looking forward to bingo night. So this is actually a letdown.

People are really, really thirsty for Leon. This was one of the tamer ones. Just trust us.

Little-known lore fact: The Umbrella Virus in Resident Evil was initially an attempt to make piggy banks a real thing. The crows were an accident.

Personally, we preferred Resident Evil 4.

We don’t have a funny joke for this one; it’s actually just really sweet.

We’re way ahead of you.

Fake fan spotted.

Everyone knows who the real heart throb of the game is, and he’s a thing of beauty, innit?

It’s nice to see gamers helping each other out with hints. Makes you think that we’d make it through a real zombie apocalypse okay. The spirit of human cooperation really is beautiful.

Never mind.

Don’t get your Resident Evil 4 remake hints from the Steam reviews section — you’re better off listening to us. We have plenty of guides to help out with all of the trickier parts of the game.