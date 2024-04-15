The current submachine gun meta in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play consists primarily of the Rival-9 and WSP Swarm. However, there’s always room to change up the meta. Here’s the best Striker 9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3.

Best Striker 9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The main drawback to using the Striker 9 in a competitive environment is its damage tends to drop off significantly at farther ranges. As such, you want to ensure you’re keeping gunfights relatively close. Of course, you can’t always control that, so I’ve made sure you have an accurate loadout to take on any potential long-range threats while keeping the Striker 9’s mobility high.

Muzzle : ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider Barrel : Striker Elite Long Barrel

: Striker Elite Long Barrel Optic : Quarters Classic Reflex/MK. 3 Reflector

: Quarters Classic Reflex/MK. 3 Reflector Stock : Lachmann Recon Series Stock

: Lachmann Recon Series Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

The Striker 9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout for the Striker 9 differs from every other SMG you can use in Ranked Play. To start, you likely want to equip an optic on the weapon, as it has some cluttered iron sights that make it difficult to engage with mid-long-range enemies. I went with the Quarters Classic Reflex on my loadout, but any red dot sight works.

Moving on, there are a few attachments that boost recoil control and stability. The ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil and shortens your radar ping, while the Striker Elite Long Barrel does the same but boosts damage range and bullet velocity as well. The Lachmann Recon Series Stock is the main attachment that keeps your accuracy high, though. Finally, I have equipped the DR-6 Handstop, which just received a nerf in Season 3, but it’s still the best option for the Striker 9.

Best Class for the Striker 9 in MW3 Ranked Play

To wrap up your Striker 9 loadout, you can equip the recommended class items needed for Ranked Play in MW3. Below, I have listed everything you need, plus some extra options depending on what mode you’re playing.

Vest

Infantry Vest

Perks

Gloves : Assault Gloves

: Assault Gloves Boots : Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers

: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

Lethal : Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade

: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

Trophy System/Dead Silence

That finalizes your complete Striker 9 loadout for Ranked Play in MW3. As I previously mentioned, try to play extra aggressively with this loadout and keep gunfights as close as possible to maximize your success with the SMG.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

