Striker 9 in MW3 Ranked Play
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Striker 9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3

A strong contender in the SMG meta.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 12:55 pm

The current submachine gun meta in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Ranked Play consists primarily of the Rival-9 and WSP Swarm. However, there’s always room to change up the meta. Here’s the best Striker 9 loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3.

Recommended Videos

Best Striker 9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play

The main drawback to using the Striker 9 in a competitive environment is its damage tends to drop off significantly at farther ranges. As such, you want to ensure you’re keeping gunfights relatively close. Of course, you can’t always control that, so I’ve made sure you have an accurate loadout to take on any potential long-range threats while keeping the Striker 9’s mobility high.

  • Muzzle: ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider
  • Barrel: Striker Elite Long Barrel
  • Optic: Quarters Classic Reflex/MK. 3 Reflector
  • Stock: Lachmann Recon Series Stock
  • Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
The Striker 9 loadout for MW3 Ranked Play.
The Striker 9 loadout in Ranked Play. Screenshot by The Escapist

The loadout for the Striker 9 differs from every other SMG you can use in Ranked Play. To start, you likely want to equip an optic on the weapon, as it has some cluttered iron sights that make it difficult to engage with mid-long-range enemies. I went with the Quarters Classic Reflex on my loadout, but any red dot sight works.

Moving on, there are a few attachments that boost recoil control and stability. The ZEHMN 35 Compensated Flash Hider reduces recoil and shortens your radar ping, while the Striker Elite Long Barrel does the same but boosts damage range and bullet velocity as well. The Lachmann Recon Series Stock is the main attachment that keeps your accuracy high, though. Finally, I have equipped the DR-6 Handstop, which just received a nerf in Season 3, but it’s still the best option for the Striker 9.

Best Class for the Striker 9 in MW3 Ranked Play

To wrap up your Striker 9 loadout, you can equip the recommended class items needed for Ranked Play in MW3. Below, I have listed everything you need, plus some extra options depending on what mode you’re playing.

Vest

  • Infantry Vest

Perks

  • Gloves: Assault Gloves
  • Boots: Lightweight Boots/Covert Sneakers
  • Gear: EOD Padding

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex Grenade/Frag Grenade
  • Tactical: Stun Grenade/Smoke Grenade

Field Upgrade

  • Trophy System/Dead Silence

That finalizes your complete Striker 9 loadout for Ranked Play in MW3. As I previously mentioned, try to play extra aggressively with this loadout and keep gunfights as close as possible to maximize your success with the SMG.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Post Tag:
modern warfare 3
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to Download and Use FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
FFXIV Benchmark Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Download and Use FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3
Rival-9 in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Brookhaven RP Codes (April 2024)
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 15, 2024
Read Article How to Download and Use FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
FFXIV Benchmark Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Download and Use FFXIV Dawntrail Benchmark
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3
Rival-9 in MW3
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Best Rival-9 Loadout in MW3 Ranked Play Season 3
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 15, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a Staff Writer at The Escapist. He has over seven years of experience in the video game industry as a writer, editor, and content manager covering a wide range of genres and titles. Specifically, Joey covers Call of Duty, other multiplayer titles, and new game releases. You can find some of his previous work on Upcomer, Dot Esports, GameSpot, and more gaming sites.