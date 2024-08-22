How To Beat the Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong

The Black Wind King is the penultimate boss in Chapter 1 of Black Myth: Wukong. This boss is much tougher than anything else up to this point, so here’s how you can put down the Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong.

Beating the Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong

The Black Wind King in Black Myth: Wukong is by no means a tanky or overly difficult boss once you understand his moves and timings. You can deal around one-fifth of his HP bar in the first 20 seconds of the fight with the right combination of attacks and spells. From there, it’s all about attacking at the right time and dodging correctly, like most other boss fights in Black Myth: Wukong.

To start off the fight, you can go right up to the Black Wind King and nearly complete a full light attack combo before he’ll attempt to strike you. Once you see him move a little, dodge away and reset your position. From there, I suggest going back in and using the Immobilize spell as soon as he’s about to attack. If you have the right Sparks for the Immobilize spell, doing this deals extra damage.

Complete a full-light attack combo when the Black Wind King is Immobilized, then dodge away when he breaks out of it. After you’ve dealt this much damage to the boss, he will likely perform his signature attack, which sees him transform into black smoke. You can keep your camera on the boss as he turns into smoke, but you need to be smart about your dodges here. The smoke will come at you aggressively and quickly, and you need to time the dodges correctly to avoid taking damage.

At the end of the attack, the Black Wind King will spawn a tornado in the middle of the arena. Simply run to any side of the arena and wait for the boss to reappear. Right after he spawns back in, he’ll charge at you with an attack. Dodge it, and at this point, I suggest using the Red Tides spell. Deal as much damage as possible to the Black Wind King with the Red Tides spell active, ensuring to take advantage of the heavy attack combos in the process.

When the Red Tides spell runs out, you’ll simply have to repeat the process of the fight over again. Use your Immobilize spell as soon as it recharges and complete a full light attack combo for maximum damage, remembering to dodge away when the boss breaks free of it. The Black Wind King will likely perform his smoke attack once more, so you have to dodge that the same way you did earlier in the fight.

The Black Wind King has several attack windows you can take advantage of even without using spells, so as long as you find those and dodge accordingly, you’ll easily win this fight in Black Myth: Wukong. I recommend following my strategy for the first half of the fight and then remembering all you’ve learned for the second half.

Your next boss in Black Myth: Wukong is the Black Bear Guai, who wraps up Chapter 1, and you’ll definitely want to check out our guide on that boss fight.

Black Myth: Wukong is available to play now.

